Snow in the Midwest prevented Missouri from flying out Friday, delaying the game until Sunday. In theory, this should not have any effect on either team. Both played last Tuesday, so the rest is the same. Both were mentally preparing for a Saturday game, and have to adjust to a 24-hour delay. But the schedule change could have an impact in mental preparation, especially for South Carolina, which has all the momentum in its corner coming off a 2-0 start. It will be interesting -and telling - to see how both teams start the game.

2. Who didn’t have the Gamecocks 2-0?

There are still 16 games remaining, so South Carolina could conceivably go 2-14 in the SEC. But Saturday South Carolina will have its eye on moving to 3-0. Just how rare would a 3-0 SEC start be? The last time South Carolina started 3-0 in the SEC was 2017, when it started 5-0 and ultimately reached the Final Four. Before that, you have to get in the way-back machine and go all the way back to the 1997 SEC Championship team, which won its first 11 games. And then, that’s it.

3.. Rebounding

One of the hallmarks of a Frank Martin team is rebounding, but for most of the season, Martin wasn’t happy with the Gamecocks’ rebounding. It was a big emphasis in practice over the holiday break (actually leading to Maik Kotsar’s concussion), and the emphasis has paid off.

South Carolina outrebounded Florida 38-35, despite Chris Silva only playing four minutes in the first half. Against Mississippi State, the difference was more pronounced, a 47-40 advantage. South Carolina had the edge in second chance points in both games.

“It starts in practice,” Hassani Gravett said. “We’ve been relentless in practice, bumping heads.”

Despite the improvement, Martin wants to see more. They are still allowing too many offensive rebounds for his liking, and allowing opponents to get to too many loose balls.

4. No Moss

On Thursday, Martin announced on his call-in show that freshman point guard T.J. Moss had undergone surgery and would be redshirting this season. Martin had previously mentioned a redshirt as a possibility, and it became a certainty when Moss underwent surgery earlier in the week. Moss was at the women’s game Thursday night, using a scooter to get around.

5. Scouting the Tigers

Missouri has only played one conference game, an 87-63 loss to Tennessee that was the worst loss since Cuonzo Martin became coach. A 22-4 Tennessee run to end the first half did in Missouri. The lesson is, Tennessee is really good, but also Missouri has some issues. Foul trouble against Tennessee disrupted what was already an unsettled rotation. WIth K.J. Santos returning from a knee injury, Martin is trying to find minutes for ten players, something not easily done. As a result, nobody has really taken charge of the team, although Jordan Geist, Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon, and Kevin Puryear are capable of taking over on any given night. If it sounds familiar, it’s the same issue Dawn Staley is having this year.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (7-7, 2-0) vs Missouri (9-4, 0-1)

When: Sunday, January 13, 1:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

