The Gamecocks are expected to bring in an incredibly solid recruiting class this offseason with guys that can help out immediately from all over the country, something Mark Kingston has done well to bring back to South Carolina.

South Carolina is in the midst of a disappointing season this year, sitting at 5-16 with three SEC weekends left to go, but there is hope on the horizon.

“The South Carolina recruiting footprint as far as national dudes coming there, he’s re-established that. I don’t think there’s any question. I think his assistants—(Mike) Current and Skylar (Meade)—are great recruiters,” Sakowski said. “This '19 class is pivotal, I think. You’re going to '20 class and the '21 class and they’re chock full of dudes they have committed. But unless you get a fair bit of that '19 class to campus, you run the risk of another disappointing year.”

The Gamecocks have PerfectGame’s No. 41 overall recruiting class, but that doesn’t take into account the team’s nine committed junior college players, with all nine in PerfectGame’s top 125 JUCO prospects, including six in the top 35.

Noah Myers is the second highest-rated position player of that group, coming in at No. 24 and is having a stellar season at Wabash College where he set a school record with 62 stolen bases this season.

“Noah Myers is a guy you could get excited about,” Sakowski said. “I haven’t gotten the impression yet he’s ultra-signable. If he gets to campus that’s your leadoff hitter and centerfielder right away. He’s got juice, too, man. He’s not just a slap and run guy, he drives the ball. It’s an impressive package.”

Ivan Johnson is the highest-rated position player the Gamecocks have on the list at No. 9 and it’s likely he could opt to go straight to professional baseball out of Chipola College. High school infielder Tyler Callihan is also getting significant pro attention and could sign a deal out of high school.

But, if they do, the Gamecocks have a few guys that can take his place. They picked up three junior college players since the season started in versatile infielder Jeff Heinrich (No. 53 on PerfectGame’s list), shortstop Shane Shifflett (No. 125) and catcher Luis Aviles (No. 110).

All of those guys could make an immediate impact and have the potential to be in the team’s everyday lineup, Sakowski said.

“Guys like Heinrich I would expect to get to campus because it’s not loud tools but he can hit and he can play third base,” he said. “Shane Shifflett’s the same way; he’s a light bat but can really defend. If you remember Trey Dawson at Kentucky it’s similar to that. If he plays, he’ll probably hit ninth but he can really, really defend up the middle. He’s a guy you want on the team. Aviles was probably the third or fourth JUCO catcher we had on our JUCO list we put out in January. There’s a lot to like there. I’m not entirely sure about the signability, but if he gets there I’m sure he’ll immediately take over for Berryhill.”

But it’s not just the junior college bats that could make an impact next season. Sakowski really likes Brennan Milone out of Woodstock (Ga.) High School, but the Gamecocks will have to likely wait and see if he signs a professional contract.

Milone is PerfectGame’s No. 109 prospect five weeks out from the MLB Draft and if he ends up in school could develop into a very good top of the order hitter.

“He’s got right-handed power, right-handed hit-ability. I think he’s probably a third baseman; it’s good feel for the barrel, it’s good bat to ball skills. He’s a guy that can come in and not be overwhelmed by SEC pitching right away,” he said. “He’s got pretty substantial raw pop. I’m not sure necessarily as a freshman but eventually I think he could be a guy who hits in the mid-.300s and gets 10 bombs and be a really good player, which I’m sure would look good in the three-hole.”

While the Gamecocks are young on the mound, they will lose at least three seniors next season in centerfielder TJ Hopkins, first baseman Chris Cullen and third baseman/right fielder Jacob Olson. Catcher Luke Berryhill along with infielder George Callil is also draft eligible.

With that being known, it’s possible South Carolina’s offensive opening day lineup could have a few new and exciting faces to it.

“In the hypothetical that all these guys get to campus,” Sakowski said, “without knowing precisely how the South Carolina coaching staff projects this lineup to look, it could be vastly different.”

Position players committed in the 2019 recruiting class, view a full commitment list here

Tyler Callihan, INF

Brennan Milone, INF

Jax Cash, C

Braylen Wimmer, SS

Noah Myers (JUCO), OF

Ivan Johnson (JUCO), INF

Jeff Heinrich (JUCO), UTL

Shane Shifflett, INF

Luis Aviles, C