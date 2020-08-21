@GamecockCentral

The South Carolina football team worked out in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility Friday morning for their third official practice of the 2020 preseason camp.

The team was dressed in shells for the first time in camp after spending the first two practices in helmets and shorts.

"Good physicality of work - I really loved our competitive edge," said head coach Will Muschamp following the practice. "We ended it with a good third-down period competing against each other. That was really good for our players. We've got to continue. We've got a long way to go. We're seeing some guys flash here and there, which we need to have some guys continue to flash."

