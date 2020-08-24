The South Carolina football team worked out in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility Friday morning for the team's fifth practice of the 2020 preseason. The team was in full pads for the first time of the preseason.

"I was really pleased coming off an off day Sunday with the guys coming out here and competing hard," Will Muschamp told South Carolina athletics at the conclusion of the practice.. "I thought we came out and competed the right way. We had some missed opportunities offensively. We had a good red zone period and we had a good pressure period. We had some drops or we would have had some really explosive plays, so that's disappointing. But I was really pleased with how the guys came out and competed."

----

