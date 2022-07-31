OL Markee Anderson Locks In Pledge To Gamecocks
Four-Star in-state OL Markee Anderson has announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina in a unique ceremony that involved him picking a syrup bottle with the Gamecock logo on it. The 6'3" 300 lb behemoth out of Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC had an official visit with the Gamecocks on the June 24th weekend, with a teammate, OL DJ Geth, and fellow OL Commit Trovon Baugh. Baugh is the one who coined the term "Core Four" back when he committed in May, in an exclusive interview with Gamecock Scoop. It established his desire to play with Anderson, Geth, and OL Tosin "Big Tree" Babalade. While Geth ultimately landed with UNC, Anderson and Baugh paired with JUCO OL Isaiah Jatta, and today's earlier announcement of Jatavius Shiver isn't a bad consolation at all, and Tree Babalade is expected to announce his decision sometime soon as well.
Dorman High School has a long history of being a pipeline to Carolina's in-state rival, Clemson, but Anderson bucked that trend with this decision. While Anderson had offers from many others, he had long been thought to be a South Carolina lean. He took official visits to UNC and Clemson in the month of June but seemingly was unswayed by those options, even after his teammate and friend D.J. Geth pledged to the Tarheels. By pledging his commitment, Anderson joins DJay Braswell, Jaden Robinson, and yesterday's commitment, Monteque Rhames, as four-stars in the Gamecocks' 2023 class. Anderson is also ranked as the #4 player in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class. Anderson's potential is through the roof, and he should have time to develop as the veterans begin to age out in the next two years. Make no mistake, this is a big-time pick-up for the Gamecocks.