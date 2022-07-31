OL Markee Anderson Locks In Pledge To Gamecocks

Dorman High School has a long history of being a pipeline to Carolina's in-state rival, Clemson, but Anderson bucked that trend with this decision. While Anderson had offers from many others, he had long been thought to be a South Carolina lean. He took official visits to UNC and Clemson in the month of June but seemingly was unswayed by those options, even after his teammate and friend D.J. Geth pledged to the Tarheels. By pledging his commitment, Anderson joins DJay Braswell, Jaden Robinson, and yesterday's commitment, Monteque Rhames, as four-stars in the Gamecocks' 2023 class. Anderson is also ranked as the #4 player in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class. Anderson's potential is through the roof, and he should have time to develop as the veterans begin to age out in the next two years. Make no mistake, this is a big-time pick-up for the Gamecocks.