Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 14

Multiple Gamecocks continued to impress across the NFL in Week 14. Keisean Nixon and Ernest Jones intercepted passes and Rico Dowdle continues to be productive for the Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith was placed on the IR for the second time this season last week. He has 16 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): The Patriots had a Week 14 bye. Dial has six tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon played 50 snaps on defense but not record a stat in the Jets loss to Seattle. Kinlaw has 32 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey was resigned to the Jets practice squad last week. He has not appeared in a game in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): The Colts had a Week 14 bye. Chris has 12 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was placed on the IR with a hip injury. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): The Broncos had a Week 14 bye. He has five tackles and seven catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): The Broncos has a Week 14 bye. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): The Cowboys foolishly went away from Rico in their MNF loss to the Bengals. Dowdle had 131 yards rushing (new career high for the second straight week) on 18 carries and caught a pass for 10 yards. Rico has 33 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns and 731 rushing yards this season with one touchdown.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was inactive this week. Jalen has ten catches for 148 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy played seven snaps on defense and 23 on special teams without recording a stat. He has 13 tackles and one interception on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens recorded a career-high five total tackles in the Bears loss to San Francisco. He has 10 tackles on the season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean played well in Packers narrow loss in Detroit. He had 10 total tackles with two passes defended and an interception. This season he has 65 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumble, six passes defended and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had two total tackles. Enagbare has 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore was inactive for the Vikings win over Falcons with a hamstring injury. He has 47 tackles, an interception and seven defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse was cut last week and resigned to the Vikings practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney was inactive with a knee injury for the Panthers loss to the Eagles. He has 30 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had five total tackles and a sack. D.J. has 19 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had six total tackles. Horn has 62 tackles, 12 defended passes, a sack and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier has a rough afternoon with several drops. He caught two of eight targets for 39 yards. He has 39 catches for 432 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn is on the Falcons practice squad. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 26 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams without recording a stat in the Saints win over the Giants. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Rattle was inactive for Week 14. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones had eight total tackles and his first interception since 2022 in the surging Seahawks win over the Cardinals. Ernest has 107 total tackles, an interception and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Another quiet week for Deebo. He had two catches for 22 yards and five rushes for 13 yards. Samuel has 40 catches for 553 yards and a touchdown on the season and 32 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.