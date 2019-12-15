Social media rundown: South Carolina Gamecocks official visit weekend
The South Carolina football program hosted several of its committed prospects on official visits this weekend as the future Gamecocks got a feel for the program they'll soon be a part of. As usual, several of the players took to social media during their visits.
🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔 pic.twitter.com/vHbcTfjkuy— 1️⃣boyreek (@RicoPowers1) December 15, 2019
Spurs Up!!🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/ERURiU2rbi— Makius Scott (@MakiusScott7) December 15, 2019
#SpursUp 🐔 pic.twitter.com/jdNaiiVDOP— Trai Jones 🥢 (@duffiejones_) December 15, 2019