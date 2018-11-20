While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered.

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is firmly entrenched as the Gamecocks' starter and has played four of his best games in a row.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr. (status unknown - day-to-day)

OR

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

OR

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: South Carolina's entire running back group is banged up, but there's a chance that all four will be available for the Clemson game. Both Dowdle (lower leg injury) and Williams (broken bone in hand) dressed versus UTC but neither played a snap. Denson got the start and left at one point with an unknown injury though he did return to action. Turner left the game with a quad contusion but Muschamp said he should be fine. Dowdle practiced last Thursday and will likely be available this week.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So. (status unknown - knee inflammation)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: The receiver depth chart remains unchanged. Chad Terrell and Randrecous Davis have both missed over a month with injuries.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr.

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

NOTES: South Carolina's tight end group appears to be fully healthy and has rotated a bunch throughout the last two games.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsFr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

OR

50 Hank Manos - Fr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: South Carolina's offensive line appears to be completely healthy now. A couple of minor changes, where we've inserted Eric Douglas as the backup at left guard and have added Hank Manos as an option for the backup right guard spot. Both entered the UTC game with the second unit.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

96 - Josh Belk - Fr..

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

OR

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

OR

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

15 Aaron Sterling - So. (knee injury - status unknown)

BUCK

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

OR

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

NOTES: South Carolina will continue to mix and match up front based on matchups and injuries. Wonnum played just one series last week as he continues to deal with an ankle injury while Kinlaw is banged up with a hip, but it appears both will play versus Clemson. Wonnum could play defensive end or BUCK while Keir Thomas could play defensive tackle or defensive end. When Thomas played end, Smith becomes the other starter at tackle.

Linebacker (SAM)

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

(OUT FOR REGULAR SEASON - Bryson Allen-Williams)

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

53 Ernest Jones - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: Some slight changes to the depth chart as freshman Jones is now working at the MIKE linebacker spot behind Brunson and Louis is Fennell's backup at the SAM spot.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

40 Jason Senn - Sr.

36 Jonathan Gipson - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Jamyest Williams)

(OUT FOR THE REGULAR SEASON - Jaylin Dickerson)

Safety

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - knee)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Javon Charleston)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: Is there enough room here to present everything that's happened at safety? Horn started at safety for the first time in his career but was injured on the first place. It's an ankle but he's expected to be okay this week. Montac missed the game with groin and shoulder injuries but should play this week. Senn, a walk-on senior, played for most of the game Saturday and is now officially on our depth chart.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: The special teams depth chart remains unchanged.

