GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Florida

South Carolina (0-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (1-0, 1-0 SEC) When: Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 - Noon ET Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, FL (88,548) Television: ESPN (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Marty Smith) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 81/XM 383 Odds: Florida -16.5 (O/U 57.5) Weather: 74 degrees, cloudy Injury report: CB Israel Mukuamu (groin, day-to-day, expected to play) S/LB Jahmar Brown (knee, day-to-day, gametime decision), LB Sherrod Greene (hip, 4-6 weeks, out), DT Alex Huntley (ankle, should return next week, out), RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee, out for the season), LB Rosendo Louis (quad, could return soon, out), WR Chad Terrell (knee, out)

Kyle Pitts vs. the Gamecock secondary As we've mentioned throughout the week, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is probably the best at the position that the Gamecocks will face this year and may be the best tight end in the country. Pitts is a huge weapon for quarterback Kyle Trask and provides a matchup nightmare for defenses given his tight end size and wide receiver speed - think Jared Cook for the Gamecocks for those looking for a comp. The question here, which South Carolina defender will be tasked with matching up with him in coverage? It seems likely the Gamecocks will throw some different looks his way. Florida DC Todd Grantham vs. the Gamecocks' blitz pickups Dating back to his time at Georgia facing the Gamecocks then, Todd Grantham has been known for his blitz-happy approach to defensive football. Grantham, at times, calls a game the way you might on the old NCAA video game: when in doubt, send the house. That's an oversimplification because Grantham is more calculated than you or I just sending the two linebackers into the A gap on PS3 and he's known for throwing exotic looks at his opponents. The Carolina OL will have to be dialed in for anything they might see. Kyle Trask vs. the Gamecocks' pass rush There may not be a better quarterback in the SEC than Kyle Trask at keeping his eyes downfield, extending a play, and then finding a receiver. The pass-rush for South Carolina was a mixed result vs. Tennessee with Jarrett Guarantano affected at some points but in a clean pocket for other stretches of the game. Maybe the single biggest key for the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon will be to affect Trask in the pocket.

A LITTLE HISTORY: 2020 marks the 127th season of intercollegiate football at the University of South Carolina, dating back to 1892. It is the 114th-consecutive year in which South Carolina has competed on the gridiron. The University did not field a team in either 1893 or 1906. Carolina owns an all-time record of 612-588-44, a .510 winning percentage. IT JUST MEANS MORE: The 2020 season marks South Carolina's 29th year in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina and Arkansas joined the league prior to the 1992 campaign. The Gamecocks earned the SEC Eastern Division title in the 2010 season. The Gamecocks are 97-127-1 (.433) all-time in SEC regular-season play, but are 42-39 (.519) in conference action since the start of the 2010 season. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: The 2020 season marks the 10th anniversary of the 2010 squad that captured the SEC Eastern Division title and went on to appear in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta against eventual national champion Auburn. It's the Gamecocks only division title since joining the Southeastern Conference. CAROLINA VS. FLORIDA: This is the 41st meeting in a series that dates back to 1911. The Gators lead the all-time series, 28-9-3, including a 15-2 advantage in Gainesville and a 12-7-1 lead when playing in Columbia. The teams have also met three times at a neutral site with Florida winning once and the other two games ending in a tie. The Gamecocks have won five of the last 10 contests between the two squads after losing 18 of the previous 19 meetings. JUST GETTING WARMED UP: The Gamecocks have won five of the last 10 gridiron battles with the Gators after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools. LAST YEAR IN COLUMBIA: Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns as No. 9/9 Florida rallied past the Gamecocks, 38-27, on Oct. 19, 2019 in Columbia. Carolina held a 20-17 lead going into the final period, but surrendered 21-consecutive points on three touchdowns passes by Trask in the fourth quarter. The Gator quarterback completed 21-of-33 passes on the day for 200 yards with an interception. Tavien Feaster had his best game as a Gamecock, rushing 25 times for 175 yards. Ryan Hilinski was just 17-of-35 for 170 yards in the loss. LAST TIME IN THE SWAMP: No. 19/21 Florida rallied from a 31-14 deficit with under 20 minutes left in the game to pull out a 35-31 win over South Carolina in the Swamp on Nov. 10, 2018. The Gamecocks took an early 14-0 lead and the Gators did not go in front until four minutes remained in the contest. Jake Bentley completed 18-of-28 passes for 239 yards, with Deebo Samuel on the receiving end of four passes for 120 yards. Jordan Scarlett (159) and Lamical Perine (107) both went over the century mark on the ground for the Gators, who pounded out 367 rushing yards. THE LAST CAROLINA WIN: Jake Bentley shook off three interceptions to throw for 249 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Gamecocks posted a 28-20 win over the Gators and interim head coach Randy Shannon on Nov. 11, 2017 in Columbia. A.J. Turnerran 22 times for 136 yards and Mon Denson rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career, as Carolina had its best offensive game of the season with 469 total yards.

OFFENSE QUARTERBACK 15 Collin Hill - RsSr. 3 Ryan Hilinski - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week. RUNNING BACK 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. OR 11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr. OR 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. NOTES: We'll leave the OR designation that South Carolina used in its depth chart last week and add ZaQuandre White to the depth chart as well. All three played similar snaps last week with Harris getting the start. WIDE RECEIVER 13 Shi Smith - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 17 Xavier Legette - So. 84 Rico Powers - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 7 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo. 6 Josh Vann - Jr. 89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr. NOTES: The three true freshmen were listed as the backups on last week's depth chart, but it's Josh Vann who was the first reserve receiver to go in. Rico Powers also got a few snaps and Luke Doty is expected to play this week. LEFT TACKLE 79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr. 75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr. LEFT GUARD 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr. 76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr. CENTER 71 Eric Douglas - RsJr. 74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr. RIGHT GUARD 54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr. 68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo. RIGHT TACKLE 55 Jakai Moore - RsFr. 52 Jaylen Nichols - So. OR 77 Vershon Lee - Fr. NOTES: The Gamecocks continue to work through their right tackle position but redshirt freshman Jakai Moore is still working with the ones in practice so far this week. TIGHT END 9 Nick Muse - Sr. 82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr. TIGHT END 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. 88 Will Register - RsJr. NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart. FULLBACK 46 Adam Prentice - RsSr. 48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr. DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END 15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. 91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. 6 Zacch Pickens - So. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr. 90 Rick Sandidge - Jr. BUCK 52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr. 3 Jordan Burch - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart. MIKE LINEBACKER 53 Ernest Jones - So. 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. WILL LINEBACKER 30 Damani Staley - Sr. 32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr. (OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury) SAM LINEBACKER 19 Brad Johnson - RsJr. 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. NOTES: With the news that Sherrod Greene is out 4-6 weeks, the Gamecocks' LB depth gets tested right off the bat. With Damani Staley sliding into the starting role, it also affects the MIKE where Staley was also the backup. Spencer Eason-Riddle likely becomes the backup at the MIKE too. SAFETY 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. 21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr. (Starter in nickel package) SAFETY 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr. CORNERBACK 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. 22 John Dixon - So. CORNERBACK 24 Israel Mukuamu - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with groin injury but Muschamp announced on Thursday he is expected to play) 9 Cam Smith - RsFr. OR 22 John Dixon - So. NICKEL 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. DIME 40 Jahmar Brown - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with knee injury) 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. NOTES: Izzy Mukuamu was day-to-day this week with a groin injury but Muschamp announced this week that he is expected to play. Shilo Sanders slid in at safety Saturday as the fifth DB when Jammie Robinson played nickelback but Jaylin Dickerson also got some reps. SPECIAL TEAMS PLACE KICKER 43 Parker White - Jr. 98 Mitch Jeter - Fr. PUNTER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. DEEP SNAPPER 59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr. 9 Nick Muse - Sr. HOLDER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. PUNT RETURNER 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. KICKOFF RETURNER 13 Shi Smith - Sr. 17 Xavier Legette - So. NOTES: No changes to the special teams depth chart.

