GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Vanderbilt

South Carolina (0-2, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2 SEC) When: Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 - Noon ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium - Nashville, TN (39,773) Television: SEC Network (Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 138/XM 381 Odds: South Carolina -13.5 (O/U 41.5) Weather: 72 degrees, 73% chance of rain

Vandy edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo and Andre Mintze vs. Gamecocks' OTs Dylan Wonnum and Jakai Moore Odeyingbo and Mintze are considered two of Vanderbilt's best returning players and even though the Gamecocks have had some positive moments on the offensive line, their eight sacks allowed is currently the worst mark in the SEC. Carolina has particularly struggled on the right side where both Moore and freshman Vershon Lee have both taken reps. Both guys have bright futures in the program but have combined to allow four sacks and nine pressures, according to PFF. South Carolina LBs vs. Vandy's running game With a freshman quarterback, a new OC, and new players throughout the Vanderbilt offense, the Commodores are expected to run the football more than they throw it, and that's been the case through two games. The Gamecocks will likely counter with more three-linebacker sets against a pro-style Vanderbilt offense. If they can hold the Vandy running back duo in check, then it will likely be a long day for freshman QB Ken Seals. South Carolina OC Mike Bobo vs. Vanderbilt DC Ted Roof Bobo and Roof met up many times when Bobo was calling plays for Georgia and Roof was running the defense at Georgia Tech. The Gamecocks last faced Roof last season when he coached Appalachian State's defense, but no self-respecting Gamecock fan wants to re-live how that game went. With a great deal of familiarity here, this is an intriguing chess match, and it will be interesting to see which side goes against his tendencies.

CAROLINA VS. VANDY: This is the 30th all-time meeting between South Carolina and Vanderbilt, with the Gamecocks holding a commanding 25-4 advantage, including a 13-2 record when the games have been played in Nashville and a 12-2 mark when the teams have met in Columbia. The teams met just once (1961) before they became SEC Eastern Division rivals beginning in 1992, and have met every year since. IN DOMINATING FASHION: The Gamecocks have won each of the last 11 games between the two squads, their longest winning streak in the series, and 18 of the last 20 meetings between these two SEC Eastern Division rivals. Of the Division I FBS opponents against whom the Gamecocks have at least 10 all-time meetings, Carolina has its best winning percentage against Vanderbilt at .862. In the previous 29 outings, Vanderbilt has tallied more than 17 points just six times (24 in 2003, 28 in 2005, 24 in 2008, 25 in 2013, a record-high 34 in 2014 and 27 in 2017). THE OUTLIERS: Vanderbilt’s four wins in the series have come in back-to-back fashion on two occasions - first in 1998 and ‘99, then again in 2007 and ‘08. Those four wins have been by a combined total of 22 points (17-14, 11-10, 17-6 and 24-17). THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Bryan Edwards caught a school record-tying 14 passes for a career-best 139 yards to lead the Gamecocks to a 24-7 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 2, 2019 in Columbia. Ryan Hilinski was 24-for-31 for 235 yards for the Gamecocks, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Edwards midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Freshman Deshaun Fenwick got his first action of 2019, running 18 times for 102 yards. The Commodores lost starting quarterback Riley Neal to injury after the first drive and, with Mo Hasan not playing, turned to third string Deuce Wallace. The junior was 8-for-17 for 30 yards and two interceptions. THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Jake Bentley threw for 261 yards and Carolina outscored Vanderbilt 17-0 in the second half in a 37-14 win on Sept. 22, 2018 in Nashville. Rico Dowdle rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and Shi Smith logged 119 receiving yards on just five catches, as the Gamecocks outgained the Dores 273-92 on the ground and 534-284 overall. Parker White was a perfect 3-for-3 in field goal tries. IMPOSING HIS WILL: Will Muschamp is 7-1 in eight games as a head coach against the Commodores. He was a 26-21 winner in 2011 in “The Swamp,” posted a 31-17 win in Nashville in 2012, dropped a 34-17 decision at Gainesville in 2013, then won by a 34-10 count in Nashville in 2014, all as the head coach at Florida. He survived a 13-10 decision to open the 2016 campaign in his Carolina debut, then won 34-27 in Columbia in 2017, before running his record in Nashville to 4-0 with a 37-14 rout in 2018. Carolina won last year in Columbia by a 24-7 score. MASON IN THE JAR: Vandy head coach Derek Mason is winless in six tries against the Gamecocks. IT JUST MEANS MORE: Carolina lists three players who hail from the state of Tennessee, including redshirt senior Sadarius Hutcherson (Huntingdon), and redshirt freshmen Keveon Mullins (Memphis) and Joseph Anderson (Murfreesboro).

OFFENSE QUARTERBACK 15 Collin Hill - RsSr. 3 Ryan Hilinski - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week. RUNNING BACK 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. 11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr. NOTES: After all three running backs played similar snaps in week 1, it seemed there was a clear pecking order in week 2 and that's reflected above. WIDE RECEIVER 13 Shi Smith - So. 4 Luke Doty - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 17 Xavier Legette - So. 84 Rico Powers - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 6 Josh Vann - Jr. 5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo. 89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr. NOTES: Based on playing time last week, we've flipped Josh Vann and Dakereon Joyner. Joyner started Week 1, but it's Vann who got the start as the third receiver in Gainesville. Rico Powers played all the snaps at the X after Xavier Legette exited with a minor groin injury but he's back at practice. LEFT TACKLE 79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr. 75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr. LEFT GUARD 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr. 76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr. CENTER 71 Eric Douglas - RsJr. 74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr. RIGHT GUARD 54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr. 68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo. RIGHT TACKLE 55 Jakai Moore - RsFr. 77 Vershon Lee - Fr. 52 Jaylen Nichols - So. NOTES: The Gamecocks continue to work through their right tackle position but redshirt freshman Jakai Moore has started both games and Vershon Lee has been his backup in both. TIGHT END 9 Nick Muse - Sr. 82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr. TIGHT END 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. 88 Will Register - RsJr. NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart. FULLBACK 46 Adam Prentice - RsSr. 48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr. DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END 15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. 91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. 6 Zacch Pickens - So. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr. 90 Rick Sandidge - Jr. BUCK 52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr. 3 Jordan Burch - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart. MIKE LINEBACKER 53 Ernest Jones - So. 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. WILL LINEBACKER 30 Damani Staley - Sr. 32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr. (OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury) SAM LINEBACKER 19 Brad Johnson - RsJr. 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart. SAFETY 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. OR 24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr. 21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr. SAFETY 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr. CORNERBACK 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. 9 Cam Smith - RsFr. CORNERBACK 24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr. OR 22 John Dixon - So. NICKEL 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. DIME 40 Jahmar Brown - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with knee injury) 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. NOTES: Izzy Mukuamu started at safety in Gainesville but that was primarily due to the staff trying to protect his injured groin. Mukuamu will be available to play cornerback this week but Johnny Dixon played well at the position, which could lead the staff to playing Mukuamu at safety and starting Dixon at cornerback again. SPECIAL TEAMS PLACE KICKER 43 Parker White - Jr. 98 Mitch Jeter - Fr. PUNTER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. DEEP SNAPPER 59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr. 9 Nick Muse - Sr. HOLDER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. PUNT RETURNER 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. OR 7 Jammie Robinson - So. KICKOFF RETURNER 13 Shi Smith - Sr. 17 Xavier Legette - So. NOTES: After Jammie Robinson handled punt returns in Week 1, Jaycee Horn took over last week.

