@GamecockCentral

NOTES: No changes to the secondary depth chart, except to note that Jammie Robinson is essentially the backup safety at both safety spots.

NOTES: It appears that Chavis Dawkins has taken over as the starter as the third receiver and we've listed him as such here. Randrecous Davis was set to return this past week, but was shut down after warm ups. We're listing him as probable, based on what we've heard. We've also removed Dakereon Joyner from the WR depth chart since he's focused on QB this week. If Davis can't go, then Josh Vann serves as the backup slot receiver.

NOTES: The depth chart remains the same, but both quarterbacks are banged up.

** Nine Gamecock Greats have their induction ceremony into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 17, and will be recognized at halftime during Saturday's game.

The nine include: Gary Binfield from swimming; Kristi Coggins from women's golf; Rashad Faison and Marcus Lattimore from football; Cally Plummer from volleyball; Jim Schaper from track & field; Derick Urquhart from baseball; and multi-sport standouts Joe Grugan and Harry Wolf. Binfield, Grugan and Wolf are being inducted posthumously.

Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 187 members, including these nine, have been selected by the South Carolina Association of Lettermen.

** This is the 40th meeting in a series that dates back to 1911. The Gators lead the all-time series, 27-9-3, including an 11-7-1 lead when playing in Columbia and a 15-2 advantage in Gainesville. The teams have also met three times at a neutral site with Florida winning once and the other two games ending in a tie. The Gamecocks have won five of the last nine contests between the two squads after losing 18 of the previous 19 meetings.

** The Gamecocks have won five of the last nine gridiron battles with the Gators after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.

** The Gamecocks boast 10 players from the state of Florida including Matthew Bailey (Deland), Jahmar Brown (Ft. Lauderdale), Jordon Carty (Lauderdale Lakes), Jamel Cook (Miami), John Dixon (Tampa), Mark Fox (Miami), Deshaun Fenwick (Bradenton), Rosendo Louis Jr. (Deerfield Beach), Vincent Murphy (Ft. Lauderdale) and Keir Thomas (Miami).

** Will Muschamp has been part of this rivalry as a head coach seven times, posting a pair of wins. He is 1-2 against the Gators as South Carolina's head coach after posting a 1-3 mark against the Gamecocks as Florida's head coach. Coach Muschamp compiled a 28-21 record in four seasons at Florida.

** Several members of the Carolina football program were once part of Gator Nation. Head coach Will Muschamp (2011-14); assistants Coleman Hutzler (2010-11, 2014), Kyle Krantz (2013-14), Mike Peterson (1995-98, 2014-15) and Travaris Robinson (2011-14); strength & conditioning coaches Jeff Dillman (2012-14) and Mark Campbell (1992-95, 2002-17); and DFO George Wynn (2011-17) have all been Florida Gators.

** The Gamecocks have never defeated top-10 teams in back-to-back weeks, but have a chance to make history after winning at No. 3 Georgia, as the Gators come in ranked ninth in the nation. The last time Carolina played consecutive games against top-10 teams came in 2012 when they defeated No, 5 Georgia before losing at No. 9 LSU and at No. 3 Florida.