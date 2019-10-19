@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Florida
South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC) vs Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 - Noon ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (80,250)
Television: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 119/XM 192
Odds: UF -4.5 (O/U 46.5)
Weather: 58 degrees, 100% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Florida:
Live updates from Williams-Brice Stadium
PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview Florida
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr. (PROBABLY - knee)
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr. (PROBABLY - hamstring)
10 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: The depth chart remains the same, but both quarterbacks are banged up.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
(OUT UNTIL LATE IN THE SEASON - 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. - Torn tendon)
NOTES: No changes to the running back depth chart.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
6 Josh Vann - So.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
8 Randrecous Davis - RsJr. (PROBABLE - ankle)
6 Josh Vann - So.
NOTES: It appears that Chavis Dawkins has taken over as the starter as the third receiver and we've listed him as such here. Randrecous Davis was set to return this past week, but was shut down after warm ups. We're listing him as probable, based on what we've heard. We've also removed Dakereon Joyner from the WR depth chart since he's focused on QB this week. If Davis can't go, then Josh Vann serves as the backup slot receiver.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr.
(79 Dylan Wonnum - So. - OUT - ankle)
NOTES: No changes to the OL depth chart.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
9 Nick Muse - Jr.
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
(OUT - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle)
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
(OUT - 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. - groin)
NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: No changes to the secondary depth chart, except to note that Jammie Robinson is essentially the backup safety at both safety spots.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
Quick notes
** Nine Gamecock Greats have their induction ceremony into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 17, and will be recognized at halftime during Saturday's game.
The nine include: Gary Binfield from swimming; Kristi Coggins from women's golf; Rashad Faison and Marcus Lattimore from football; Cally Plummer from volleyball; Jim Schaper from track & field; Derick Urquhart from baseball; and multi-sport standouts Joe Grugan and Harry Wolf. Binfield, Grugan and Wolf are being inducted posthumously.
Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 187 members, including these nine, have been selected by the South Carolina Association of Lettermen.
** This is the 40th meeting in a series that dates back to 1911. The Gators lead the all-time series, 27-9-3, including an 11-7-1 lead when playing in Columbia and a 15-2 advantage in Gainesville. The teams have also met three times at a neutral site with Florida winning once and the other two games ending in a tie. The Gamecocks have won five of the last nine contests between the two squads after losing 18 of the previous 19 meetings.
** The Gamecocks have won five of the last nine gridiron battles with the Gators after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.
** The Gamecocks boast 10 players from the state of Florida including Matthew Bailey (Deland), Jahmar Brown (Ft. Lauderdale), Jordon Carty (Lauderdale Lakes), Jamel Cook (Miami), John Dixon (Tampa), Mark Fox (Miami), Deshaun Fenwick (Bradenton), Rosendo Louis Jr. (Deerfield Beach), Vincent Murphy (Ft. Lauderdale) and Keir Thomas (Miami).
** Will Muschamp has been part of this rivalry as a head coach seven times, posting a pair of wins. He is 1-2 against the Gators as South Carolina's head coach after posting a 1-3 mark against the Gamecocks as Florida's head coach. Coach Muschamp compiled a 28-21 record in four seasons at Florida.
** Several members of the Carolina football program were once part of Gator Nation. Head coach Will Muschamp (2011-14); assistants Coleman Hutzler (2010-11, 2014), Kyle Krantz (2013-14), Mike Peterson (1995-98, 2014-15) and Travaris Robinson (2011-14); strength & conditioning coaches Jeff Dillman (2012-14) and Mark Campbell (1992-95, 2002-17); and DFO George Wynn (2011-17) have all been Florida Gators.
** The Gamecocks have never defeated top-10 teams in back-to-back weeks, but have a chance to make history after winning at No. 3 Georgia, as the Gators come in ranked ninth in the nation. The last time Carolina played consecutive games against top-10 teams came in 2012 when they defeated No, 5 Georgia before losing at No. 9 LSU and at No. 3 Florida.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: I thought I had a clue last week. I did not and I was wrong. So you know what? Who knows anything at this point. I know South Carolina's defense is good and Kyle Trask looks like me trying to grow facial hair. He's also a pretty good quarterback. If South Carolina does what it did to Georgia with stopping the run and getting turnovers, sure the Gamecocks can win. It's also going to rain and buddy if that happens then every bet is out the dang window. Am I putting a score prediction down? Yes, but only because I might get docked pay if I didn't. Am I confident in anything I do pick-em wise? Nope. South Carolina 21, Florida 20.
Wes Mitchell: These are two teams dealing with injuries to key players, coming off wild road games last week, likely playing in the rain - if college football is nearly impossible to predict anyway, then good luck accurately predicting this one.
This feels like a game that's going to stay in the 20s (or lower) for each team and it'd be a pretty big surprise to me if a shootout breaks out.The Gamecocks do have momentum and belief, two factors that can go a long way in college football, and the home field advantage. Give me the Gamecocks, South Carolina 27, Florida 23.
Michael Beckham: It’s hard to imagine USC pulling off back-to-back top-ten upsets. Going into the season, I really had a good feeling for USC’s chances in this game, but Florida has since improved drastically into the top-ten team that they were expected to be.
Hilinski will play, but with protection issues still looming, I don’t think the offense will be at its full potential against a stout Florida unit. Carolina will need to lean on its tight ends and running backs as the Gamecocks probably won’t get many shots downfield to its receivers.
Unlike Kentucky and Georgia, the Gators should challenge USC to get out of their comfort zone in the 4-3 defense. I expect Florida to expose the Gamecocks’ safety issues by forcing USC to play nickel. Rain or not, I expect the Gators inside receivers and tight ends to have success and ride their defense to a win over Carolina. Florida 26, South Carolina 20.
Will Helms: Before the season, I predicted South Carolina to upset Florida. The Gators are in the midst of a brutal stretch and while this team isn’t better than I thought they’d be, this is a favorable matchup for South Carolina, schematically. South Carolina’s corners will be tested, but I’m a believer in the Gamecocks’ front four. Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster have been excellent this season but haven’t had their star moments. I think that changes Saturday and South Carolina wins a weird, but close game. South Carolina 24, Florida 20
