South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Tennessee
South Carolina (3-4, 2-3 SEC) vs Tennessee (2-5, 1-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 - 4:00 ET
Where: Neyland Stadium - Knoxville, TN (102,455)
Television: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 190
Odds: USC -4.5 (O/U 47.5)
Weather: 72 degrees, 10% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Tennessee:
LINK: Live updates from Knoxville, Tenn.
Important Links: Roster | Printable Roster | Schedule/Scores | Scholarship Breakdown | The Insiders Forum
PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview Tennessee
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Select Gamecock Central Content
- Carolina Confidential - Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Tennessee
- Breaking down the keys - South Carolina vs. Tennessee
- The evolution of South Carolina's rushing attack
- Five things to watch: Tennessee
- Bryson Allen-Williams breaks down Vols/Gamecocks matchup
- Muschamp updates injuries in advance of Tennessee contest
- Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with garnet lids on Rocky Top
- Five questions answered about the Tennessee Volunteers
- Star power: How starters for South Carolina football stack up
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee sprain)
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
(OUT UNTIL LATE IN THE SEASON - 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. - Torn tendon)
NOTES: Listed Dowdle as questionable with a knee sprain. Muschamp said Tuesday that he didn't think the senior would play this Saturday, though he did move around some in practice. More will be known about Turner's status later this week.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
6 Josh Vann - So.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
8 Randrecous Davis - RsJr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
6 Josh Vann - So.
NOTES: No changes to the wide receiver depth chart.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr.
(79 Dylan Wonnum - So. - OUT - ankle)
NOTES: No changes to the offensive line depth chart.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
9 Nick Muse - Jr.
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
(OUT - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle)
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
(OUT - 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. - groin)
NOTES: No changes to the defensive line depth chart.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - turf toe)
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart, except to note Damani Staley's injury.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: Removed A.J. Turner from the defensive back depth chart as he is now focused on running back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
Quick notes
** This is the 38th gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers in a series that dates back to 1903. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-10-2, including a 16-3 advantage in Knoxville and a 9-7-2 mark in Columbia. The teams have met every year since Carolina joined the SEC for the 1992 season, with the Volunteers winning 18 of the 27 meetings as conference rivals. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won seven times in the last 11 contests from 2008-2018, including the last three in a row.
** Each of the last seven contests has been decided six points or less, and by a total of 23 points, with Carolina winning four games by 3, 3, 6 and 3 points and Tennessee winning three times by 2-, 3- and 3-point margins. Six of the last seven games has been decided by three points or less.
** South Carolina has played seven overtime games in its history, logging a 3-4 mark in those contests that needed more than 60 minutes to decide. Tennessee has been the opponent in three of the seven overtime games and accounted for three of the Gamecocks' four overtime losses, all decided by a field goal.
** The Gamecocks have won three in a row over Tennessee, matching the 2010-12 stretch for Carolina's longest winning streak over the Vols. The two three-game winning streaks bookend a frustrating three-game losing streak to Tennessee in which the Vols posted a trio of wins by a total of just eight points.
** Will Muschamp owns a perfect 7-0 record against Tennessee as a head coach. He was 4-0 as the head coach at Florida, posting wins by scores of 33-23, 37-20, 31-17 and 10-6. He is 3-0 with the Gamecocks, leading Carolina wins of 24-21, 15-9 and 27-24 over Tennessee. The seven wins represents Coach Muschamp's high against any opponent.
** South Carolina's redshirt junior offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson hails from Huntingdon, Tenn., located about 300 miles west of Knoxville. True freshmen Keveon Mullins (Memphis) and Joseph Anderson (Murfreesboro) also come from the Volunteer state. Gamecocks' assistant strength & conditioning coach Corey Miller played at Tennessee from 2010-13.
Tennessee assistant coach Chris Rumph played at Carolina in the early '90s, while director of strength & conditioning Craig Fitzgerald was on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina from 2009-11. Former Gamecocks Byron Jerideau and Shaq Wilson are also on the Vols' strength staff.
NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: No clue what's going to happen, and usually whatever I says happens doesn't. All I know is history dictates this game will be weird. South Carolina kicks six field goals, Tennessee gets two touchdowns and a random safety. You think I'm confident in this? Ha, nope. South Carolina 18, Tennessee 16.
Wes Mitchell: try not to get too analytical in predicting college football games. Stats can only tell so much of the story and at the end of the day, these are kids playing a game with a great deal of variance with emotions and momentum and injuries and a host of other factors that go well beyond the stats that determine the outcome. But stats can be a guide, and I do think the Gamecocks have some decided matchup advantages (both from a stats and eye test standpoint) and because of that, I'm predicting them to win by two scores in Knoxville. Let's get weird! South Carolina 24, Tennessee 13.
Michael Beckham: In the three games Carolina has won in Neyland Stadium, the Gamecocks have scored 16, 14 and 15 points. Each game required a Volunteer failure at the goal line. I’m picking Carolina to win, so I’ll have to go with the historical standard of a very low number and a strange one. Gamecocks ride the running game and defense to a slugfest win. South Carolina 15, Tennessee 11.
Will Helms: Bring on the weird Neyland Stadium score. Both with losing records, Tennessee and South Carolina have been competitive against better teams. To get to a bowl game, South Carolina needs this game. The Gamecocks should be the better team, but these games always get weird. I think Ryan Hilinski will be the best quarterback on the field, regardless of who the Volunteers trot out under center and the Gamecock defense returns to form in the low-scoring Gamecock win. South Carolina 22, Tennessee 12
FOLLOW US: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | iTunes