GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: Stockton kicks off 2022 class

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy summer on the virtual recruiting trail.

The Recruiting Roundup is brought to you by former Gamecock Cedrick Malone, who would like to help you secure your home with a security system from ADT!

Give Cedrick a call at 803-549-1121 or shoot him an email at cedrickmalone10@gmail.com and ask for "The Gamecock Deal" for our exclusive rate!