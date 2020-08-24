GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: Stockton kicks off 2022 class

The Recruiting Roundup: Stockton kicks off 2022 class
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy summer on the virtual recruiting trail.
The Recruiting Roundup is brought to you by former Gamecock Cedrick Malone, who would like to help you secure your home with a security system from ADT!
Give Cedrick a call at 803-549-1121 or shoot him an email at cedrickmalone10@gmail.com and ask for "The Gamecock Deal" for our exclusive rate!
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** There was no bigger South Carolina recruiting news than the commitment of Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 four-star QB Gunner Stockton last week. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Stockton is ranked the No. 28 overall prospect in his class and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback. Stockton chose the Gamecocks over fellow finalist Georgia and is the first commitment to Carolina's 2022 class.
Complete Coverage of Stockton's commitment: Gunner Stockton commits to South Carolina | Coach Jaybo Shaw on Stockton | Inside the commitment - How did Gamecocks land Stockton? | VIDEO: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down the Stockton pledge | Some top prospects who have taken notice | Rivals Analyst Chad Simmons on Stockton as a player
** It may be premature but still interesting to talk about the Gamecocks' 2022 recruiting ranking. With just Stockton on the board for that recruiting cycle, South Carolina skyrocketed to No. 11 in the country in the Rivals 2022 recruiting rankings.
** South Carolina extended an intriguing new offer to a class of 2021 prospect in Jadarrius Perkins, a three-star JUCO prospect at Gulf Coast CC in Mississippi. Perkins, who is from Hattisburg, Miss., is currently committed to Oregon. Perkins, who committed to Southern Miss in high school, has the size South Carolina covets at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.
** Rival.com's Chad Simmons caught up with a couple of South Carolina commits in Alabama this past week in OL JonDarius Morgan and WR Sam Reynolds. Not that there was any worry to begin with, but both prospects said they're locked in with their commitments to the Gamecocks and speak with the staff all the time.
** Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin class of 2021 three-star DB Javon Bullard committed to Georgia in the past week and Highland Springs (Va.) four-star DL Kelvin Gilliam committed to Oklahoma. Both had the Gamecocks as finalists.
NEW OFFER RUNDOWN
Blessed The University of South Carolina offered 🔴⚫️ #Spursup @CoachWMuschamp @JuCoFootballACE @JUCOFFrenzy pic.twitter.com/VpslYGGSZ2— Jadarrius Perkins (@JDKNOWS2100) August 20, 2020
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of South Carolina!🖤❤️ #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/44YxtnCUbr— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) August 12, 2020
So thankful to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina! #SpursUp @FBCoachWolf @CoachBryanTill @FbRichmond pic.twitter.com/eKxBt0bsPQ— J.D. Lampley (@jdlampley21) August 13, 2020
I am blessed and excited to announce I have have received an offer to play football at the University of South Carolina! @CoachWMuschamp @RodWilson58 @GamecockFB @247Sports @ChadSimmons_ @Rivalsfbcamps @DemetricDWarren @HamiltonESPN @The_Prototyp @mrafootball @ESPN3ALLDAY pic.twitter.com/nFLucEtmGn— Stone Blanton (@Stoneblanton7) August 5, 2020
Blessed to have received my 9th D1 offer from South Carolina🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iZb5TT613n— zxavian03 (@zxavian03) August 5, 2020
Oh man!! I’m so blessed to receive my first SEC Offer to The University Of South Carolina. Thank you for the opportunity coach!!! @GamecockFB @RodWilson58 @CoachWMuschamp @BrunswickFB @CoachGGrady @YBKGIPP— ka’shawn thomas (@YBK_KT99) August 5, 2020
#SpursUp🐔#YBK👑 pic.twitter.com/sgEZDiqRHd
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina 🔴⚫️#spursup @CoachKyleKrantz @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/2HZG1znzJY— JS44 (@JoelStarlings) August 5, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
. @chadsimmons_ caught up with South Carolina commit Sam Reynolds to get the latest on his pledge to the Gamecocks.— Rivals (@Rivals) August 18, 2020
Watch their conversation below.
For more Gamecocks coverage follow @GamecockCentral pic.twitter.com/Bii7hYlXRB
👁🤙🏿 #BD https://t.co/KJDCKxg6c2— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) August 20, 2020
Thank you God , thank you Rivals thank you Every one that put me in this position so much left to do ! https://t.co/boHvNeMvBr— ZACH RICE (@od_zach) August 17, 2020
Blessed beyond measure🙏 pic.twitter.com/1vn6VXFpGa— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) August 18, 2020
Who’s next? @GunnerStockton @A_Randall5 @TyrionI27 #spursup pic.twitter.com/1BVJ3th5Im— The Cotton Gin (@cottonginbar) August 22, 2020