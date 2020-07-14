Before that, though, a look at some of the most elite senior seasons from receivers at South Carolina to see the type of year Smith could potentially have.

Right now, Shi Smith is hoping to be the next great Gamecock to end his career with one of his best seasons.

South Carolina's football program is used to seeing star receivers come through, and a lot of the greats had great senior seasons as Gamecocks.

Bryan Edwards (2019)

Stats: 71 receptions, 816 yards (11.5 yards per reception), 6 touchdowns

It is the most recent, but Edwards put together one of the more memorable senior seasons of any wide receiver ever. His senior season he led the Gamecocks in receptions, yards and touchdowns before injury ended his season prematurely.

In this season he also set South Carolina career records for receptions and yardage. His 71 receptions 816 yards were 28 and 327 more than second on the team (Smith).

Edwards opted to return for his senior season after flirting with the draft as a junior and it worked out for the best.

Deebo Samuel (2018)

Stats: 62 receptions, 882 yards (14.2 yards per reception), 11 touchdowns

If there's one word to describe Samuel's senior year it was electric with the receiver scoring 11 times and posting career-bests in receptions, yards and scores. He put together one of the best overall seasons ever at South Carolina, earning second-team All-SEC honors for receiver and first-team all-purpose.

He was a huge reason why the Gamecocks won seven games and his season finished with the 10th-most yards by a receiver in school history and second all-time in receiving touchdowns.

Kenny McKinley (2008)

Stats: 54 receptoins, 642 yards (11.9 yards per reception), 4 touchdowns

His senior season wasn't the best year of his career, but he did lead the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

McKinley finished his career with school record in career receptions and second all-time in receiving yards, parlaying that into a fifth-round selection to the Denver Broncos.

Zola Davis (1998)

Stats: 48 receptions, 733 yards (15.3 yards per reception), 5 touchdowns

Davis's senior year doesn't necessarily pop of the page, but he did hold the team lead in all three major categories for receivers and had 178 more yards than Jermale Kelly, who ended the year second with 555 yards.

The Gamecocks didn't have a lot to cheer for that year going 1-10, but Davis was one of the bright spots in the season.

Robert Brooks (1991)

Stats: 55 receptions, 684 yards (12.4 yards per reception), 5 touchdowns

Brooks dominated as a senior with a really good 12.4 yards per reception and ended the season leading the team in every major category and was one of the only real offensive weapons on a 3-6-2 team that year alongside Brandon Bennett.

Sterling Sharpe (1987)

Stats: 62 receptions, 915 yards (14.8 yards per reception), 5 touchdowns

Arguably the best receiver ever at South Carolina, Sharpe's senior year remains one of his best of his career. When his senior year was over, it ranked second-best at the time in both receptions and yards.

He dominated, out-gaining the next receiver (Ryan Bethea) by 226 yards and having three more receiving touchdowns than the next highest receiver.

It still remains one of the best seasons of any receiver ever.