Turnover margin continues to be point of emphasis for defense

It was Foster’s nation-leading fourth interception and epitomizes one of the biggest takeaways of the Gamecocks’ season so far: quite literally the takeaways.

Kentucky’s Will Levis lofted it up and it only took seconds for Jaylan Foster to get in position, jump up and come down with it.

The ball hung up for what seemed like an eternity.

"Turnovers come in bunches so you have to continue to go create them," defensive coordinator Clayton White said. "We want to continue working on it, some games you get some, some games you don't, so we just want to continue harping on it."

Through four games this season the South Carolina defense has forced 10 turnovers—seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries—tied for sixth nationally.

Not only is South Carolina dominating the country in turnovers stat-wise, they're also dominating the SEC; those 10 turnovers put the Gamecocks one above the second place Crimson Tide and three above third place Georgia.

"I think they've been great, obviously they're playing lights out from a turnover standpoint," Shane Beamer said of the defense. "Credit to those guys for doing that, we're creating disruptive plays."

With the Gamecocks struggling last year giving up big plays and getting the ball off teams, both have been markedly improved under defensive coordinator Clayton White.

Defensive back RJ Roderick feels White's 4-2-5 scheme has a lot to do with the increase in turnover production.

"It allows us to play a lot more freely. it allows us to fly around, make plays, play a lot more freely," Roderick said. "Just play instinctive, take calculated risks, you know make plays and that's just ultimately what it comes down to."

Foster leads the way with four interceptions, putting him tied for the most picks in the country.

The former walk-on has worked his way up through the ranks of the depth charts to playing like one of the best defensive backs in the country and his coaches and teammates are noticing.

"To see the journey that Jaylan has went through, how hard he's worked, how much work he's put in," Roderick said, "you can't do anything but commend him and respect him."

The Gamecocks have turned some of those turnovers into points—including pick-sixes from Jordan Burch and Damani Staley—but struggled with it against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks have forced five fumbles but have only been able to recover three. Including in the Kentucky game when four fumbles were forced but South Carolina was only able to grab two of them.

Beamer and White said that ball security drills are done every Tuesday and Wednesday during the week to work on the defense punching the ball out.

Both coaches said they put an emphasis on that and creating turnovers in general during practice.

Despite the Gamecock defense solidifying and winning the turnover margin the last two games, they still have some work to do.

Both Beamer and White emphasized that winning the turnover battle is one of the keys to victory for the Gamecocks and something they hope to continue to execute and improve.

"That's one of our keys to victories as a club," White said. "We're just trying to keep working on it man, and it's one of those things that'll pay off in the long run."