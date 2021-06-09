The South Carolina football program hosted the first three official visitors of the summer early this week and the Gamecocks will host double digit official visitors this weekend in what will be the biggest recruiting weekend of the Shane Beamer era so far.

Gamecock Central has been tracking the June official visits for some time, but with the weekend right around the corner, now seems like the perfect time to recalibrate the list of expected visitors, which subscribers can view below.

In the meantime, also check out Gamecock Central's coverage of the first three OVs: Four-star LB Abdul Carter believes in Beamer | Georgia DT Felix Hixon recaps 'Amazing' South Carolina visit | Priority RB Ramon Brown feels hospitality in Columbia | Not a Subscriber? Try Gamecock Central FREE until August!