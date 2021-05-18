 GamecockCentral - VIDEO ANALYSIS: Gamecocks commit Kajuan Banks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-18 12:44:28 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO ANALYSIS: Gamecocks commit Kajuan Banks

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby class of 2022 three-star DB Kajuan Banks went public with a commitment to South Carolina football over the weekend. Watch below as Gamecock Central dives into what Banks brings to the program as both a player and person.

COMMITMENT CENTRAL: Gamecocks add Florida DB to 2022 class | Inside the commitment: Kajuan Banks | Coach's corner: Kajuan Banks | Banks talks more on commitment

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}