VIDEO ANALYSIS: Gamecocks commit Kajuan Banks
Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby class of 2022 three-star DB Kajuan Banks went public with a commitment to South Carolina football over the weekend. Watch below as Gamecock Central dives into what Banks brings to the program as both a player and person.
COMMITMENT CENTRAL: Gamecocks add Florida DB to 2022 class | Inside the commitment: Kajuan Banks | Coach's corner: Kajuan Banks | Banks talks more on commitment
