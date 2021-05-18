VIDEO ANALYSIS: Gamecocks commit Kajuan Banks

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby class of 2022 three-star DB Kajuan Banks went public with a commitment to South Carolina football over the weekend. Watch below as Gamecock Central dives into what Banks brings to the program as both a player and person.

