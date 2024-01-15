As has been the case in every single South Carolina women’s basketball game so far this season, at least one of Ashlyn Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley stepped onto the court first off Dawn Staley’s bench.

It was actually both on Monday against Kentucky, checking in together as the first subs with 4:19 to go in the first quarter.

It only took minutes to shake Colonial Life Arena.

Watkins dunked, Fulwiley splashed two quick 3-pointers and No. 1 South Carolina never looked back in a 98-36 jaunt over Kentucky.

South Carolina (16-0, 4-0 SEC) avoided the landmine on a weekend where the other three teams undefeated in SEC play — LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt — all lost games they were expected to win. The Gamecocks are alone atop the conference standings a quarter of the way through league play and have won 35 straight SEC regular season games now dating back to the 2021-22 season.

A fairly tame opening quarter gave way to crowd-shaking vibes late when Watkins immediately woke up everyone in the building. Backcourt hunting as a big, she swiped the ball loose off Kentucky (8-10, 1-3 SEC) guard Amiya Jenkins. She corralled the loose ball, realized she had nobody in front of her and slammed home a dunk in transition.

Two points on the scoreboard, but it may as well have been a two-fisted knockout punch on any chance Kentucky had of springing an upset.