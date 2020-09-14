“We still need to find another tackle,” Muschamp said. “Jordan Rhodes did some really nice things coming back. We have to get him in shape in being able to sustain, but he has 36-inch arms and has power in his body. We’re going to look at him at right tackle this week. We looked at that in some pass rush situations this week.”

That would be one of the tackle spots, and the Gamecocks are trying out a new name at the position this week.

It looks like right now everything is set on the South Carolina’s offensive line except for one position.

Rhodes originally opted out of the season before training camp started only to rejoin the team last week fully after talking with Muschamp.

Now, the redshirt junior who started 10 games last season, is thrust headfirst into the right tackle competition and brings a pretty unique skill set to the battle.

“He’s a massive human being. Once he gets his arms on you it’s going to be pretty hard to get them off. It’s going to be pretty hard to go through and it’s pretty hard to go around him. He’s that type of guy; he’s a mauler,” center Eric Douglas said. “Wherever you plug him in, he’s going to be an excellent candidate for any position.”

Rhodes came back at the beginning of September and did some conditioning working before going through some of practice last week and scrimmaging some Saturday in his first real test of game speed.

Anyone who’s out for the better part of a month doing no football activities is sure to be slowed down but Douglas said he didn’t see much of a drop off, if at all, from Rhodes as he got back into training camp.

“He came back to practice like he was still doing summer workouts. He’s an animal. Jordan Rhodes, he’s a freak of nature and he’s just a mismatch,” he said. “Wherever you plug him in on the offensive line he’s a mismatch. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s going to grind it out and make sure once he gets his hands on you you’re not getting off.”

Rhodes is also competing with Jazston Turnetine, Jakai Moore, Jaylen Nichols and Vershon Lee for the final spot up front.

The biggest thing now is getting him back in football shape and having him learn Mike Bobo’s new offense, but if that happens Rhodes could continue to be at the forefront of the tackle competition.

“I don’t think it’s about physical. It’s however Rhodes comes into the building that day, that’s what you get. It’s not physical with Rhodes. It’s mentally going from guard to tackle I want to make sure he’s comfortable calling out the plays,” Douglas said. “It’s keeping that bug in his ear and making him feel comfortable out there.”

The rest of the line seems etched in stone at this point with Douglas at center surrounded by Sadarius Hutcherson and Jovaughn Gwyn at the guard spots.

If Turnetine wins the job, he’d play left tackle and Wonnum right, but if anyone else wins the spot it’d most likely be Wonnum at left tackle.

“We feel very good with Dylan Wonnum at left tackle or right tackle. He can play both. He worked at left during the scrimmage primarily," Muschamp said. "I feel very good about our inside players with Hutch at left guard, Eric Douglas at center and Jovaughn Gwyn at right guard. I think all three of those guys had good camps.”