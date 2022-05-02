What The Giants Are Getting In UDFA DT Jabari Ellis
After 3 Gamecocks were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, two more were signed as UDFA. One of those was super-senior, DT Jabari Ellis. While he joined the team after 2 seasons at Georgia Military, in 35 games at South Carolina, Ellis recorded 81 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks. He also was named a permanent "Rex Enright Team Captain" for his super senior season in 2021.
What The Giants Are Getting In Ellis
The interior defensive lineman has pretty good size, at 6'3" 278 lbs, and he did show ability as a run-stopper this past season. His shining moment was when he returned a fumble about 20 yards for a touchdown against Florida after Aaron Sterling knocked the ball loose. This gave South Carolina a huge momentum surge and a 24-10 lead right before halftime. Ellis showed his ability to move his big frame in a hurry on that run and backed it up with a 4.78 40-yard dash time at his pro-day.