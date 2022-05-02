What The Giants Are Getting In UDFA DT Jabari Ellis

After 3 Gamecocks were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, two more were signed as UDFA . One of those was super-senior, DT Jabari Ellis. While he joined the team after 2 seasons at Georgia Military, in 35 games at South Carolina, Ellis recorded 81 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks. He also was named a permanent "Rex Enright Team Captain" for his super senior season in 2021.

The interior defensive lineman has pretty good size, at 6'3" 278 lbs, and he did show ability as a run-stopper this past season. His shining moment was when he returned a fumble about 20 yards for a touchdown against Florida after Aaron Sterling knocked the ball loose. This gave South Carolina a huge momentum surge and a 24-10 lead right before halftime. Ellis showed his ability to move his big frame in a hurry on that run and backed it up with a 4.78 40-yard dash time at his pro-day.

