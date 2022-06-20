2022 Impact Player: Josh Vann

The next player in the Impact player series is Josh Vann . GamecockScoop premium members can click on the following players names to view previous impact players Spencer Rattler , Cam Smith , and Jordan Burch .

Josh Vann could have entered the NFL draft and been a late-round pick, but instead, he decided to return to South Carolina, improve his draft stock, and help the 2022 team attempt to accomplish feats that have seldom been achieved in the program’s history.

A former 4-star prospect out of Tucker, Georgia, it took Vann a few years to develop into the player he is today. Vann had some opportunities to produce for the team during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years, but was not a top option as he was behind current NFL players Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, and Shi Smith in the pecking order.

Last year Vann burst onto the scene. He led the team in receptions and receiving yardage and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. Vann had more space to work early on in the season as he was usually single-covered, but once word got out, opponents began bracketing him and forcing Carolina quarterbacks to look elsewhere. In the back half of the season, the few times teams allowed Vann to work one-on-one, he made them pay. We’re looking at you Florida Gators.

Vann has become efficient at creating space against tight coverage and can follow that up by hauling in difficult catches. Coach Stepp has proven his worth as a wide receivers coach, assisting Vann with the nuances of the position which in turn has increased his production on the field.

It became glaringly apparent in 2021 that more wide receiver help was needed. Vann had more than double the amount of receiving yardage than the second leading wide receiver and almost double the number of receptions. When defenses took Vann out of the equation, it forced Carolina to turn to the run game or direct more passes to the tight ends.

2022 will display a revamped talent level on offense. Opponents can choose to focus on Vann if they want, but chances are they’ll get punished by another wide receiver, tight end, or running back. Having more playmakers on the field should give Vann the opportunity to continue to make explosive plays and receive one-on-one coverage. Throw in Spencer Rattler at quarterback and a healthy Luke Doty backing him - exciting things are in store for Josh Vann and the 2022 offense.