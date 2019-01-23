South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on the newly named Another Carolina Podcast .

Today's topics include:

- The commitment of cornerback Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL great Deion Sanders. What does the pledge mean for South Carolina and how does the commitment affect his younger brother's recruitment?

- The hiring of defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and why he's a fit at South Carolina.

- Where do the Gamecocks stand with uncommitted official visitors from this past weekend, four-star DT Jaquaze Sorrells and three-star CB Dequanteous Watts? What's South Carolina's most likely recruiting finish? ($)

- Underclassmen get a first look at the new football ops building - what was their reaction and favorite part?

- Deebo Samuel showing out at the Senior Bowl - how high might he climb the draft boards?

- Huge win for South Carolina men's basketball!