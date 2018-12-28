Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters - Belk Bowl
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina (7-5, 4-4 SEC) vs Virginia (7-5, 4-4 ACC)
When: Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 - Noon ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,412), Charlotte, NC
Television: ABC (Adam Amin, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore)
National Radio: ESPN Radio (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 94/XM 210
Odds: USC -4.5 (O/U 54)
Weather: 60-degrees
Important Links: Roster | Printable Roster | Schedule/Scores | Scholarship Breakdown | The Insiders Forum | Redshirt Tracker | Depth Chart
Columbia Mortgage Network
The Gamecock Central Gameday Podcast - Belk Bowl Edition
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Subscribe to GCR Podcast: RSS feed - iTunes - PlayerFM - SoundCloud - Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube - Spotify
Gamecock Central Predictions
Collyn Taylor: This game is weird and chock full of unknowns. South Carolina's defense has been porous defending the run and Virginia's run game is really good, especially with quarterback Bryce Perkins. That'll be the huge key to the game, and Jake Bentley can figure out Virginia's secondary—he said they're one of the better teams in terms of disguising what it does. At the end of the day, South Carolina is the faster, more athletic team and that goes a long way in bowl games. South Carolina 38, Virginia 30
Wes Mitchell: South Carolina is still a bit banged up on defense and I think the loss of Javon Kinlaw is a big one against this type of offense, but this is still a game that South Carolina should win. I think it's a fairly low scoring game with Virginia's offense staying on the field and limiting Carolina's possessions, but the Gamecocks find a way in the end. USC 27, Virginia 20
Chris Clark: No Deebo Samuel, and still a litany if injuries for USC on defense, even if the Gamecocks do get back Bryson Allen-Williams for this one. That adds up to a difficult and close matchup for USC. I see USC making one or two more plays in the red zone, an area in which Virginia has struggled, to win. USC 28, Virginia 24
Michael Beckham: On a normal day, I think that USC wins going away, but the Gamecocks are nowhere near 100 percent. UVA is a good defensive team and can be a handful running the ball, which could pose a big problem for an already problematic Gamecock defense. I think the Gamecocks do just enough to win, but it won’t be pretty. USC 30, UVA 27
Will Helms: This is one of the weirder bowls of 2018. South Carolina gets four key contributors back on defense but loses two others against Virginia's run-heavy offense. Virginia's three-man front is unlike most of the defense's South Carolina has faced this season. To me, if Jake Bentley can continue to play at a high level, even without Deebo Samuel, the Gamecocks should win this one. USC 31, UVA 20
Select Gamecock Central Content
Belk Bowl Media Day Updates ($) - Updates as Will Muschamp and several players preview the Belk Bowl matchup.
Wes Mitchell's Carolina Confidential ($) - Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Virginia including key players and what to watch for - Presented by Herring Insurance Services.
Breaking Down The Keys ($) - What do the Gamecocks need to do Saturday to get the win? Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell have the answers.
For Allen-Williams, Belk Bowl opportunity to finish career on high note - Bryson Allen-Williams' final game in a South Carolina uniform is here.
Bentley, Edwards receive draft grades - South Carolina juniors Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards discuss receiving their NFL Draft grades.
Stanley updates pro decision - South Carolina fifth-year senior Donell Stanley has a decision to make since he's been granted a sixth season by the NCAA.
Keir Thomas, Rosendo Louis expected to play - Final injury report for South Carolina's matchup with Virginia.
Quick Notes
** The 2018 Belk Bowl marks Carolina’s 23rd bowl appearance. The Gamecocks are 9-13 all-time in bowl games. They dropped their first eight bowl games, won three straight from 1995-2002, lost four of the next five but now have won five of their last six bowl appearances since the end of the 2011 season.
** The Gamecocks are bowl-eligible for the 14th time in the last 15 years. They elected not to participate in a bowl game following a 6-5 season in 2004, did not receive a bowl bid following a 6-6 campaign in 2007, and did not qualify for a bowl following a 3-9 season in 2015. The Gamecocks are 6-5 in their 11 bowl games played in that stretch, including wins in five of their last six bowl appearances.
** The Gamecocks are making their first appearance in the Belk Bowl. However, Carolina is a perfect 3-0 in games played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Gamecocks have opened three seasons at BOA Stadium, defeating East Carolina, 56-27 in 2011, posting a 17-13 win over North Carolina to begin the 2015 season, then topping NC State, 35-28, to open the 2017 campaign.
** The Gamecocks own a 21-12-1 all-time record against Virginia, including a 2-0 mark at neutral sites, in a series that dates back to 1912. Saying those two games were at “neutral” sites is a bit of a misnomer, as the 1952 game was played in Norfolk, while the 1956 contest was played in Richmond. The last meeting was a 31-7 Gamecock win in Columbia during the 2003 season.
** South Carolina is 10-6 in its last 16 games against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference since the start of the 2009 season. Since that time the Gamecocks have faced Clemson (5-5), North Carolina (2-0), NC State (2-0), Miami (1-0) and Florida State (0-1). South Carolina was a member of the ACC from 1953-1970.
** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has surpassed Steve Spurrier’s record for most wins in his first three seasons as the Carolina head coach with 22. Coach Muschamp owns a 22-16 record, posting seasons of 6-7, 9-4 and 7-5. Coach Spurrier logged a 21-16 record in his first three seasons (2005-07), guiding the Gamecocks to records of 7-5, 8-5, and 6-6. Joe Morrison is the only coach to record 20 or more wins in his first three seasons at Carolina Morrison logged a 20-14 mark from 1983-85, going 5-6, 10-2, and 5-6.
** The Gamecocks were represented on the Associated Press’s All-SEC team with Deebo Samuel as a first team all-purpose performer and a second-team wide receiver. Zack Bailey was a second team offensive guard by the AP. The SEC coaches named Samuel to their first-team unit at both all-purpose and return specialist, and made him a second-team selection at wide receiver. Bailey and punter Joseph Charlton also received second-team accolades by the league’s 14 coaches. Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and defensive back Jaycee Horn were selected to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman team.