Collyn Taylor: This game is weird and chock full of unknowns. South Carolina's defense has been porous defending the run and Virginia's run game is really good, especially with quarterback Bryce Perkins. That'll be the huge key to the game, and Jake Bentley can figure out Virginia's secondary—he said they're one of the better teams in terms of disguising what it does. At the end of the day, South Carolina is the faster, more athletic team and that goes a long way in bowl games. South Carolina 38, Virginia 30

Wes Mitchell: South Carolina is still a bit banged up on defense and I think the loss of Javon Kinlaw is a big one against this type of offense, but this is still a game that South Carolina should win. I think it's a fairly low scoring game with Virginia's offense staying on the field and limiting Carolina's possessions, but the Gamecocks find a way in the end. USC 27, Virginia 20

Chris Clark: No Deebo Samuel, and still a litany if injuries for USC on defense, even if the Gamecocks do get back Bryson Allen-Williams for this one. That adds up to a difficult and close matchup for USC. I see USC making one or two more plays in the red zone, an area in which Virginia has struggled, to win. USC 28, Virginia 24

Michael Beckham: On a normal day, I think that USC wins going away, but the Gamecocks are nowhere near 100 percent. UVA is a good defensive team and can be a handful running the ball, which could pose a big problem for an already problematic Gamecock defense. I think the Gamecocks do just enough to win, but it won’t be pretty. USC 30, UVA 27

Will Helms: This is one of the weirder bowls of 2018. South Carolina gets four key contributors back on defense but loses two others against Virginia's run-heavy offense. Virginia's three-man front is unlike most of the defense's South Carolina has faced this season. To me, if Jake Bentley can continue to play at a high level, even without Deebo Samuel, the Gamecocks should win this one. USC 31, UVA 20