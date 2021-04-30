Ranked the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in his class, Davis was the highest-ranked pro-style quarterback still available at the time of his commitment and the fourth-best overall quarterback still available according to the Rivals rankings.

A throw-first QB who can also make plays happen with his legs, South Carolina offered Davis on April 6 at the end of a "virtual visit" to learn more about the program.

"Obviously, everything about South Carolina was top of the game," Davis said at the time. "They kind of just took me through everything that they had to offer from academics to nutrition to strength, football and campus life and stuff like that. I got to ask a lot of questions that I might have had and really just check a lot of boxes that I was looking for."

A team effort from the Carolina staff, head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, area recruiter Pete Lembo and really the rest of the offensive staff were all involved in recruiting Davis.

While the NCAA dead period won't end until June 1, Davis and his family took a self-guided tour to South Carolina last month to see the campus and the surrounding area.

"It was awesome; I got to see really everything I wanted to see, obviously from the outside," Davis said. "I got to see where the football facility is located; I got to see the crazy football stadium that South Carolina has. I got to see where I will be doing a lot of my classes, my freshman classes, a lot of the engineering classes that I'm looking forward to taking. I got to see the riverfront and Five Points and stuff like that. Everything was really neat."

The commitment of the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder not only gives South Carolina a high-upside playmaker on the field but quarterbacks also often serve as the face of a recruiting class in which the staff will look to build the rest of it around. That will be especially key as the Gamecocks try to bring in a wide receiver class of difference makers.

Davis' commitment means the Gamecocks have landed a four-star quarterback in each of the last five classes according to the Rivals rankings.

He is the third overall pledge in the Gamecocks' 2022 class, joining four-star DB Anthony Rose and three-star OL Grayson Mains.