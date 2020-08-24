Here's an update on those guys, plus the veteran alumni still making an impact in the bigs.

The Gamecocks now have double-digit players in the big leagues now that three players have made their MLB debuts this season.

It might look a little different this year, but baseball is back and there are plenty of Gamecocks who are picking up where they left off.

Whit Merrifield didn't skip a beat this season for the Kansas City Royals, hitting .312/.367/.505 through the first 28 games. He's hit five home runs, leads the team with 18 RBI and leads the entire major leagues with six stolen bases.

Merrifield's turned into a perinniel all-star in Kansas City and if there was an All-Star game this year, Merrifield would be on the fast track to it.

Wil Crowe made his major league debut Saturday, marking the first member of the 2017 team to make it to the bigs. He started for the Washington Nationals against the Marlins, getting tagged with the loss. He gave up four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings, striking out two and walking two more.

Crowe is widely considered on of the Nats' top prospects and should see much more time with the big league squad soon.

Another Gamecock to debut in the bigs this year, Max Schrock is up with the St. Louis Cardinals right now and hitting .300/.300/.600 in 10 at-bats. He already hit his first-career home run at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. got off to a fast start with the Boston Red Sox but is hitting .235/.300/.358 this season with eight RBI. He also picked up his first home runs of the year back-to-back games this weekend against the Orioles.

Christian Walker is in the middle of another strong season, slashing .286/.342/.429 with a home run and 11 RBI so far this season. He's also leading the majors with 12 doubles through 28 games.

The first former Gamecock to make his big league debut this season, Taylor Widener has a 3.21 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Diamondbacks with a 1.07 WHIP and 18 strikeouts to just nine walks. He has a .128 batting average against.

Justin Smoak is in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers and is slashing .205/.260/.420 with four homers and 12 RBI this season.

In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Jordan Montgomery is 2-1 in four starts with the New York Yankees. In a little over 19 innings the lefty has a 4.66 ERA and a 1.086 WHIP with 14 strikeouts to three walks.

Grayson Greiner is slashing .130/.259/.348 in 10 games for the Detroit Tigers this season with four RBI. In the last four games he's played in, though, he's hitting .231/.286/.615 and hit the first home run of his season Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Webb has a 5.40 ERA in seven relief appearances (6.2 innings) this season for the Cardinals with a 1.2 WHIP with a .174 batting average against.

