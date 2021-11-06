Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Florida

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.

ONCE A GATOR: Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson was both a player (1995- 98) and member of the strength & conditioning staff (2014-15) at Florida. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray coached the Gator cornerbacks in 2019 and 2020. University of South Carolina Director of Football Operations George Wynn held a similar position at Florida from 2011-17.

SCORING POINTS: The Gamecocks have tallied at least 24 points in each of their last four meetings with the Gators after being held below that threshold in each of the previous six contests. Ironically, despite scoring more, they are just 1-3 in the last four contests after splitting the previous six games evenly.

THE LAST CAROLINA WIN: Jake Bentley shook off three interceptions to throw for 249 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Gamecocks posted a 28-20 win over the Gators and interim head coach Randy Shannon on Nov. 11, 2017 in Columbia. A.J. Turner ran 22 times for 136 yards and Mon Denson rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career, as Carolina had its best offensive game of the season with 469 total yards.

THE LAST TIME IN COLUMBIA: Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns as No. 9/9 Florida rallied past the Gamecocks, 38-27, on Oct. 19, 2019 in Columbia. Carolina held a 20-17 lead going into the final period, but surrendered 21-consecutive points on three touchdowns passes by Trask in the fourth quarter. The Gator quarterback completed 21-of-33 passes on the day for 200 yards with an interception. Tavien Feaster had his best game as a Gamecock, rushing 25 times for 175 yards. Ryan Hilinski was 17-of-35 for 170 yards in the loss.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: South Carolina ventured into the Swamp on Oct. 3, 2020 and dropped a 38-24 decision to the No. 3/3 Florida Gators. Statistically, the game was closer than the final score indicates, as the Gators gained just 19 more total yards (348-329), while the Gamecocks had more first downs (25-18) and ran 30 more plays (83-53) while controlling the clock for 36:23. Sophomore running back Kevin Harris reached the 100-yard rushing mark on 22 carries in the contest.

JUST GETTING WARMED UP: The Gamecocks have won five of the last 11 gridiron battles with the Gators after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.

CAROLINA VS. FLORIDA: This is the 42nd meeting in a series that dates back to 1911. The Gators lead the all-time series, 29-9-3, including a 12-7-1 lead when playing in Columbia and a 16-2 advantage in Gainesville. The teams have also met three times at a neutral site with Florida winning once and the other two games ending in a tie. The Gamecocks have won five of the last 11 contests between the two squads after losing 18 of the previous 19 meetings.

Collyn Taylor: Florida is seemingly in a tailspin after losing three of the Gators’ last four games, including a blowout loss to Georgia. Despite the on-field performance and Dan Mullen entering hot seat territory, flamed by his comments on recruiting earlier this week, the Gators are still the more talented and deeper team. South Carolina offensively is still searching for proof of concept and the Gators are still one of the best offenses in the league. Jason Brown, making his first FBS start, could spark this offense but don’t think it’ll be enough to overcome Florida’s talent. Florida 31, South Carolina 17

Chris Clark: While there's some heat around Dan Mullen and the Florida program right now because of Mullen's media conduct and a 4-4 record, this is nonetheless still a tall order for South Carolina.

Two facts still remain here that will be more important to determining the outcome of this game. One, Florida does still have a significant amount of talent on the roster. Secondly, the Gamecocks have struggled to score points all season, and the defense has had issues giving up yardage and points - especially in the last several games - too. Here's to thinking that Florida doesn't play its best game and that this ends up being fairly close, but that South Carolina still doesn't have quite enough to get it done. Florida 27, South Carolina 20.

Wes Mitchell: There is certainly a recipe for South Carolina to win this game, but until we see the offense more consistently execute, it's hard to pick the Gamecocks to put up enough points to outscore the Gators. Florida QB Emory Jones has been prone to turning the football over, but I'm not sure Carolina can force him to have to throw enough for it to matter. The real question, though, is whether or not the Gators will truly want to be there tonight or if the issues within their program have been greatly exaggerated by the fans outside of it. Still, it's a tough matchup for the Gamecocks. Florida 31, South Carolina 17

Michael Beckham: No starter announced yet, but it is reportedly Brown. I think that he could spark some good things, but he'll also put the ball in danger more often. At this point, this offense has to take that risk.

It will help some, but the offense will still be inconsistent. Against a Florida team that runs the ball well, I could see the offensive ineptitude forcing the defense to play more. Florida will get stronger as the game wears on, and they will win comfortably while the stadium empties due to terrible weather. Florida 35, South Carolina 17

Kendall Smith: Call me crazy, but I feel like things are starting to go south for the Florida football program. Dan Mullen is under fire from Gator fans, media availability was canceled this week following Mullen's utterly bizarre recruiting comment, and Florida just got their bell rung by Georgia last week. This is not the UF team people expected to see at the beginning of the season, and there are several weak areas of the Gators game that South Carolina can capitalize on.

Jason Brown should be starting for the Gamecocks, which I think could be a refreshing change. Brown is mobile and has the ability to extend plays, which could be extremely useful for a South Carolina offense that has a struggling line. For some reason, I feel like the Gamecocks are due for an upset. It could be the fact that I had a dream about it, or it could be that I am simply way too optimistic. Don't come back here calling me crazy if South Carolina loses (which is very, very possible), but if the Gamecock defense can create turnovers, Jason Brow can stay poised, and Marcus Satterfield finally opens up the playbook and figures out a way to get creative (he had some time in the bye week), I wouldn't be surprised to see South Carolina sneak out a victory. Don't hold this one against me, because anything could happen, and South Carolina honestly should lose this game, but I think UF is due for a meltdown and they might just have it in Columbia. South Carolina 30, Florida 27

