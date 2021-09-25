Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Kentucky

South Carolina (2-1, 0-1) vs Kentucky (3-0, 1-0) When: Saturday, Sept 25, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559) Broadcast: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 135/XM 190 Odds: Kentucky -5 (O/U 48.5) Weather: 71 degrees, 0% chance of rain

The Gamecocks (2-1) and Wildcats (3-0) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. That makes for an easy viewing experience as ESPN2 is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel. There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN2. ESPN2 is available on all the major streaming TV providers such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV. Brian Custer will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by Kelly Stouffer, with Lauren Sisler patrolling the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

CAROLINA VS. KENTUCKY: This is the 33rd meeting between the Gamecocks and Wildcats in a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 18-13-1, including a 9-5-1 advantage in Columbia. The teams played just three times (1937, 1978 and 1981) before Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. Since then, they have met every year. Since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks own a 17-12 record against UK, including wins in 14 of the 21 meetings in this century. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Due to COVID altering the schedule, the Gamecocks and Wildcats did not meet until the final regular season game of the 2020 season, a Dec. 5 contest in Lexington. Kentucky posted a 41-18 win over Carolina that night, the largest margin of victory for the Cats in 32 meetings with the Gamecocks. Both teams moved the ball effectively on the ground, with South Carolina rushing for 297 yards, behind Kevin Harris’s 210 yards on 21 carries. Kentucky countered with 291 rushing yards as Chris Rodriguez Jr. and A.J. Rose each went over the century mark. Luke Doty, making just his second career start at quarterback, completed 11-of-25 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Tavien Feaster (107) and Rico Dowdle (102) combined for 209 rushing yards, nearly matching Kentucky’s entire offensive output of 212 yards, as the Gamecocks rolled to an easy 24-7 win in Columbia on Sept. 28, 2019. Feaster scored twice and Dowdle once as the Gamecocks rolled up 387 yards in the win. The Carolina defense pitched a shutout until Kentucky finally got on the board with just 2:32 left in the contest. The seven points was the fewest the Wildcats had scored against the Gamecocks since being held to three points in the 2011 contest. The Carolina win snapped a five-game losing streak in the all-time series. A GAME OF RUNS: South Carolina won 10-straight games over Kentucky from 2000-2009, and 13- of-14 from 2000-2013. Since then, the Wildcats posted five-straight wins from 2014-18 and have won six of the last seven overall. OLD FRIEND ALERT: Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford, has logged two stints on the South Carolina coaching staff. Wolf served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach under Steve Spurrier during the 2009 season, then returned to Columbia for four seasons (2017-20) as the offensive line coach under Will Muschamp.

