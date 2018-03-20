GamecockCentral.com

After five years, Skai Moore finally had his pro day.

It was a long time coming for South Carolina’s all-time leader in interceptions.

Moore walked onto campus in relative obscurity as a freshman in 2013. Ranked a 4-star prospect and the 43rd-best player in Florida, Moore won the starting job his freshman year. He wound up leading the team in tackles, repeating the feat in his sophomore and junior seasons. Heading into his senior season though, Moore sustained a neck injury that would sideline him for several months.

He took a redshirt, and came back for a fifth and final season with the Gamecocks. Once again, he led the defense in tackles, becoming just the 15th player in college football history to accomplish the feat four times.

Still, despite the productivity, Moore finds himself uncertain about his professional future. Some draft experts think the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder could go as early as day 2 while others have him going undrafted.

Moore went through both linebacker and defensive back drills Tuesday in front of scouts from all 32 teams. But while many point out the deficiencies in Moore’s in-between game, it only takes one team to take a chance on the talent he does possess.

Obviously, Moore is a strong tackler. He plays with great anticipation and a high football I.Q., evident by his knack for always seeming to be around the ball.

Moore came into Pro Day with something to prove after a disappointing 4.73-second 40-yard time at the NFL combine last month. While the official time has not been released, Moore believes he ran faster Tuesday than in Indianapolis. He also weighed in four pounds heavier than last month.

Moore also had time to interact with scouts, including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“We met at the combine too,” Moore said of Belichick. “[Tuesday] we just talked about life, football, my career here.”

Moore also said he and the five-time Super Bowl champion watched film together Monday night, going through the Clemson game play by play.

It remains to be seen just how much Moore can accomplish in the NFL, but there’s no question he’ll go down as one of the top defenders in school history. Moore came to South Carolina looking to make a name for himself. For five years, he worked hard for three head coaches and several inconsistent teams. Now, Moore will leave his name on the Williams-Brice record ramp.