Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star defensive end George Wilson announced a Top 4 Monday afternoon and the Gamecocks made his cut.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder includes Arizona State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State, North Carolina as his final group.

Wilson has emerged as a primary target for the Gamecocks and would play the BUCK in their scheme.

** LeHigh Acres (Fla.) high class of 2021 three-star cornerback Omarion Cooper also announced a top group on Monday.

Ranked the No. 35 cornerback in the country by Rivals, Cooper has a top six that includes South Carolina, Louisville, Texas, Penn State, Florida State and Michigan.