{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 17:34:06 -0500') }}

Recruiting roundup: June 1

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

South Carolina made the cut to four for George Wilson.
South Carolina made the cut to four for George Wilson. (Georgia Wilson on Twitter @geo11wil)

TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES

** Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star defensive end George Wilson announced a Top 4 Monday afternoon and the Gamecocks made his cut.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder includes Arizona State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State, North Carolina as his final group.

Wilson has emerged as a primary target for the Gamecocks and would play the BUCK in their scheme.

** LeHigh Acres (Fla.) high class of 2021 three-star cornerback Omarion Cooper also announced a top group on Monday.

Ranked the No. 35 cornerback in the country by Rivals, Cooper has a top six that includes South Carolina, Louisville, Texas, Penn State, Florida State and Michigan.

** Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson class of 2021 three-star ATH/linebacker Jabril McNeill announced a top 11 on Monday that includes the Gamecocks. You can see the rest of the programs in the mix below.

** Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin class of 2021 three-star cornerback Javon Bullard named a top seven on Twitter of South Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, Pitt, N.C. State, Tennessee and West Virginia.

** Reidsville (N.C.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Breon Pass, a priority target for the Gamecocks, announced Monday his intentions to only play basketball at the next level. Pass was considered a lean to the Gamecocks in football before making the decision to only focus on basketball.

