Recruiting roundup: June 1
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star defensive end George Wilson announced a Top 4 Monday afternoon and the Gamecocks made his cut.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder includes Arizona State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State, North Carolina as his final group.
Wilson has emerged as a primary target for the Gamecocks and would play the BUCK in their scheme.
** LeHigh Acres (Fla.) high class of 2021 three-star cornerback Omarion Cooper also announced a top group on Monday.
Ranked the No. 35 cornerback in the country by Rivals, Cooper has a top six that includes South Carolina, Louisville, Texas, Penn State, Florida State and Michigan.
Top 6 🎯#UofL #Gamecocks #Hookem #PennState #GONOLES #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0AmdW3MkYr— 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 ¹ (@OmarionC2) June 1, 2020
** Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson class of 2021 three-star ATH/linebacker Jabril McNeill announced a top 11 on Monday that includes the Gamecocks. You can see the rest of the programs in the mix below.
Blessed to be in my position❗️ top 11❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8KcW0zsLg— jabril (@smoove_jdm) June 1, 2020
** Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin class of 2021 three-star cornerback Javon Bullard named a top seven on Twitter of South Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, Pitt, N.C. State, Tennessee and West Virginia.
** Reidsville (N.C.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Breon Pass, a priority target for the Gamecocks, announced Monday his intentions to only play basketball at the next level. Pass was considered a lean to the Gamecocks in football before making the decision to only focus on basketball.
THE NEW OFFER ROUNDUP
Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the university of South Carolina🔴⚫️ @coachdeskitch pic.twitter.com/93srRzl6PO— Big Bull❄️ (@bulldagreat) May 28, 2020
Blessed To Receive An D1 Offer From The University Of South Carolina #SpursUp @BuchholzFB @harrison2121 @RussellEllingt4 @CoachMPeterson pic.twitter.com/8gx8uq92g0— Quan Lee (@QuanLee19) May 29, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina! Thank you 🙏🏾 🔴⚫️ @CoachKyleKrantz @GamecockFB @CHCFootball1845 pic.twitter.com/XNgV0oGsLf— Daniel Owens (@D_owens27) May 29, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from University of South Carolina #SpursUp @CoachEugene10 @second2nonej @jaynycbee @CoachKyleKrantz @CjTurn2 pic.twitter.com/RqjUavivHq— Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) May 29, 2020
Truly blessed and honored to receive an offers from The University Of South Carolina #Gamecocks #Spursup 🤙🏾 @DemetricDWarren @Rivalsfbcamps @CoachKyleKrantz pic.twitter.com/B99UsU2SJI— ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@TruthOfDeuce) May 29, 2020
#AGTG Blessed And Honored To Have Received An Offer From South Carolina #SpursUp @coachdeskitch pic.twitter.com/uYjTmLkMPC— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) May 26, 2020
I want to thank God for this opportunity. I would like to announce that I now have an offer from South Carolina. @robinsfootball1 @CoachDHughes2 @GamecockFB @CoachWMuschamp @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/ELhj430yMK— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) May 28, 2020
#AGTG Great talking to @bobbybentley blessed to receive offer from @southcarolinafb 🔥🔥🔥 @DickinsonFB @Nextlevelsports @samspiegs @simplyCoachO @AWilliamsUSA pic.twitter.com/BjN4oYOAev— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) May 28, 2020
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
Beyond blessed to be in this position!— Bryson Nesbit (Class of 2021) (@BrysonNesbit) May 27, 2020
Thank you to all of the coaches who recruited and showed interest in me.
Top 14
(Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/o2e93AB5az
🧟♂️Blessings on blessings #Top10soon pic.twitter.com/cEZEZdMPAB— Jaylin White 🤟🏾 (@jaylinwhite06) May 31, 2020
GAMECOCK CENTRAL CONTENT RECAP
