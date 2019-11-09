South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs App State
South Carolina (4-5, 3-4 SEC) vs App St (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt)
When: Saturday, Nov 9, 2019 - 7:00 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (80,250)
Television: ESPN 2 (Anish Shrof, John Congemi, Kris Budden)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 98/XM 192
Odds: USC -5.5 (O/U 51)
Weather: 45 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs App State:
Important Links: Roster | Printable Roster | Schedule/Scores | Scholarship Breakdown | The Insiders Forum
PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview App State
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Select Gamecock Central Content
- Carolina Confidential - Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. App State
- Breaking down the keys - South Carolina vs. Appalachian State
- What to watch for: App State
- Pollard ready to leave a new legacy
- Recap: Will Muschamp previews App State on call-in show
- Injury report: Tavien Feaster officially out, Shi Smith questionable
- How Gamecocks tweaked passing game against Vanderbilt
- How to defend App State's pre-snap motion offense
- Star power: How starters for South Carolina football stack up
Quick notes
** The Gamecocks will recognize their 2019 senior class prior to Saturday's kick.
The 26 players expected to take part in Senior Day festivities include Michael Almond, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Joseph Charlton, Chavis Dawkins, Mon Denson, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell, Tavien Feaster, Jaylan Foster, Bailey Hart, Sadarius Hutcherson, J.T. Ibe, Javon Kinlaw, Caleb Kinlaw, Kyle Markway, Matt Oliveira, Jazuun Outlaw, Kiel Pollard, Kobe Smith, Donell Stanley, Will Tommie, A.J. Turner, Eldridge Thompson and D.J. Wonnum.
** This is the 10th gridiron match between South Carolina and Appalachian State, but the first time the two schools have met as FBS members.
The Gamecocks and Mountaineers played nine times between 1972 and 1988 when App State was in the FCS or Division I-AA, with Carolina winning eight of those nine contests, which were all played in Columbia.
** Appalachian State wide receivers coach Pat Washington returns to Columbia, where he served as the tight ends coach on Coach Muschamp's staff from 2016-18. He most notably coached first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst during his time in Columbia.
** Carolina strength & Conditioning Coach Jeff Dillman served in a similar capacity at Appalachian State from 2006-09. Gamecock offensive graduate assistants Jamal Londry-Jackson (2009-13) and Taylor Lamb (2013-17) both were highly-successful quarterbacks at App State. Lamb is the second-leading passer in Mountaineer school history, while Londry-Jackson is fifth on that list.
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsFr.
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
NOTES: Rico Dowdle returns to action, but Tavien Feaster could be out this week. Deshaun Fenwick had a 100-yard night in his first action of the season against Vanderbilt.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)
NOTES: Major changes here as the Gamecocks will be without Josh Vann, but get Shi Smith back in action at slot receiver. Xavier Legette also moves into a starting receiver role after getting the start last week.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
(52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr. - OUT)
NOTES: South Carolina gets back a key starter on the offensive line in right tackle Dylan Wonnum.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
12 Trae Kenion - Fr.
OR
88 Will Register RsSo.
(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: Nick Muse is out for the season meaning KeShawn Toney, Trae Kenion or Will Register will have to step up in his absence.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
19 Brad Johnson - Jr.
NOTES: Both Keir Thomas and Brad Johnson finally return to action.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: Damani Staley returns this week from turf toe.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Man, I don't know. App State is good. South Carolina is more talented. The 'Neers are going to be able to score, just because that offense usually does. That means South Carolina will probably need to score points to beat them, and right now I don't have the confidence they will. App State 28, South Carolina 24.
Wes Mitchell: App State has a very good, veteran football team, but the Gamecocks should have the bigger, stronger team and a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium in their favor. If the Gamecocks turn the football over and play sloppy in space, then App State can definitely leave Columbia with the win, but ultimately I believe that will be hard for them to do. South Carolina 31, App State 20.
Michael Beckham: For the most part, the Gamecock offense sticks to the low-to-mid twenties. I don’t see them doing much better, but I do see them winning behind a defense that has played decent at home. App State is good, but Carolina does just enough to not regret scheduling the Mountaineers. South Carolina 24, App State 20
Will Helms: There's a natural underestimation of Group of Five teams and App State is one of the best of them. To be honest, App is probably the fourth or fifth best team on South Carolina's schedule. The weather conditions will favor the Mountaineers but I think the home crowd helps South Carolina. The Gamecocks need a big night from the defense and some timely throws from Ryan Hilinski, which I think they'll get in a close win over a very good team. South Carolina 22, App State 18
FOLLOW US: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | iTunes