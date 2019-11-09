** The Gamecocks will recognize their 2019 senior class prior to Saturday's kick.

The 26 players expected to take part in Senior Day festivities include Michael Almond, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Joseph Charlton, Chavis Dawkins, Mon Denson, Rico Dowdle, Bryan Edwards, Daniel Fennell, Tavien Feaster, Jaylan Foster, Bailey Hart, Sadarius Hutcherson, J.T. Ibe, Javon Kinlaw, Caleb Kinlaw, Kyle Markway, Matt Oliveira, Jazuun Outlaw, Kiel Pollard, Kobe Smith, Donell Stanley, Will Tommie, A.J. Turner, Eldridge Thompson and D.J. Wonnum.

** This is the 10th gridiron match between South Carolina and Appalachian State, but the first time the two schools have met as FBS members.

The Gamecocks and Mountaineers played nine times between 1972 and 1988 when App State was in the FCS or Division I-AA, with Carolina winning eight of those nine contests, which were all played in Columbia.

** Appalachian State wide receivers coach Pat Washington returns to Columbia, where he served as the tight ends coach on Coach Muschamp's staff from 2016-18. He most notably coached first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst during his time in Columbia.

** Carolina strength & Conditioning Coach Jeff Dillman served in a similar capacity at Appalachian State from 2006-09. Gamecock offensive graduate assistants Jamal Londry-Jackson (2009-13) and Taylor Lamb (2013-17) both were highly-successful quarterbacks at App State. Lamb is the second-leading passer in Mountaineer school history, while Londry-Jackson is fifth on that list.