GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Texas A&M

The Aggies' sophomore tight end represents another tight end mismatch for the Gamecocks who have also dealt with the super talented Kyle Pitts and Arik Gilbert so far this season. Wydermyer is a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder who has caught 25 passes for 276 yards and 2 TDs.

The South Carolina quarterback was solid through four games but didn't have his best day two weekends ago against LSU. With a Carolina defense that has struggled to this point this season, it may be up to Hill and the offense to carry the day on Saturday.

When Carolina players previewed the game on Wednesday, it sounded like a repeating recording of someone saying "stop the run." But it goes even deeper than that. This is a Texas A&M offensive line that has not only opened up holes for running back Isaiah Spiller, but has also allowed just two sacks this season. The Gamecocks' front seven will need to play their best game of the year.

THE SERIES: This is the seventh gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52- 28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 3-0 record in Columbia and are 3-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the six games have been decided by seven points or less.

THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina - Texas A&M football game.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Texas A&M scored 17 points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to break open a close contest in a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Nov. 16, 2019 in College Station. Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in the win. A&M rolled up 540 yards compared to just 260 for the Gamecocks, including a 319-45 advantage on the ground, as the Aggies controlled the time of possession, 41:39-18:21.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Kellen Mond threw for 353 yards and freshman Seth Small booted four field goals, as the 22nd-ranked Aggies came away with a 26-23 win in Columbia on Oct. 13, 2018. A&M opened up a 16-0 advantage before Carolina tied the contest with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and two-point conversions. Small put the Aggies back on top early in the fourth quarter, and Trayveon Williams sealed the victory with a touchdown in the final 100 seconds. Texas A&M held the ball for 41:29 of the contest, running 77 plays to Carolina’s 53.

FACING THE LONE STAR STATE TEAMS: Carolina is 3-10 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 against both Baylor and Houston, and 0-6 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have traveled to College Station three times in the last six years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Carolina has just one player who list Texas as his home state. redshirt freshman Shilo Sanders played his prep ball at Trinity Christian while making his home in Cedar Hill. Cedar Hill is approximately 170 miles north and a little west of College Station, just on the outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

FACING THE WEST: This is the third-straight game in which the Gamecocks are playing a team from the SEC’s Western Division, Carolina is 1-1 versus the West this season after posting a 30-22 win over Auburn, then falling at LSU by a 52-24 count. The Gamecocks have a chance this week to record a second win over an SEC Western Division team. Carolina has not posted a pair of wins over Western Division foes since the 2013 season when it defeated Arkansas and Mississippi State. They wrap up a four-game stretch in which they face only Western Division teams next week when they travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

SHI HAS HAD SUCCESS: Carolina senior wide receiver Shi Smith has had some success against the Aggies. In three games, Smith has caught eight passes for 178 yards, a 22.3-yard average, with a pair of touchdowns. He scored on TD passes from 45 yards out in 2017 and on a 22-yarder in 2018.

DID YOU KNOW?: Will Muschamp and Jimbo Fisher were on Nick Saban’s coaching staff at LSU from 2001-2004.