GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Texas A&M

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Texas A&M
South Carolina (2-3, 2-3 SEC) vs Texas A&M (4-1, 4-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 - 7:00 pm ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559)
Television: ESPN (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
National Radio: ESPN (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 206/XM 191
Odds: A&M -10, O/U 59
Weather: 70 degrees, 10% chance of precipitation
Three key matchups vs. LSU - presented by Gamecock Traditions!
South Carolina's defensive front vs. Texas A&M's OL
When Carolina players previewed the game on Wednesday, it sounded like a repeating recording of someone saying "stop the run." But it goes even deeper than that. This is a Texas A&M offensive line that has not only opened up holes for running back Isaiah Spiller, but has also allowed just two sacks this season. The Gamecocks' front seven will need to play their best game of the year.
QB Collin Hill vs. Aggies' back seven
The South Carolina quarterback was solid through four games but didn't have his best day two weekends ago against LSU. With a Carolina defense that has struggled to this point this season, it may be up to Hill and the offense to carry the day on Saturday.
Carolina's LBs and safeties vs. A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer
The Aggies' sophomore tight end represents another tight end mismatch for the Gamecocks who have also dealt with the super talented Kyle Pitts and Arik Gilbert so far this season. Wydermyer is a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder who has caught 25 passes for 276 yards and 2 TDs.
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
THE SERIES: This is the seventh gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52- 28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 3-0 record in Columbia and are 3-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the six games have been decided by seven points or less.
THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina - Texas A&M football game.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Texas A&M scored 17 points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to break open a close contest in a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Nov. 16, 2019 in College Station. Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in the win. A&M rolled up 540 yards compared to just 260 for the Gamecocks, including a 319-45 advantage on the ground, as the Aggies controlled the time of possession, 41:39-18:21.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Kellen Mond threw for 353 yards and freshman Seth Small booted four field goals, as the 22nd-ranked Aggies came away with a 26-23 win in Columbia on Oct. 13, 2018. A&M opened up a 16-0 advantage before Carolina tied the contest with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and two-point conversions. Small put the Aggies back on top early in the fourth quarter, and Trayveon Williams sealed the victory with a touchdown in the final 100 seconds. Texas A&M held the ball for 41:29 of the contest, running 77 plays to Carolina’s 53.
FACING THE LONE STAR STATE TEAMS: Carolina is 3-10 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 against both Baylor and Houston, and 0-6 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have traveled to College Station three times in the last six years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.
THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Carolina has just one player who list Texas as his home state. redshirt freshman Shilo Sanders played his prep ball at Trinity Christian while making his home in Cedar Hill. Cedar Hill is approximately 170 miles north and a little west of College Station, just on the outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
FACING THE WEST: This is the third-straight game in which the Gamecocks are playing a team from the SEC’s Western Division, Carolina is 1-1 versus the West this season after posting a 30-22 win over Auburn, then falling at LSU by a 52-24 count. The Gamecocks have a chance this week to record a second win over an SEC Western Division team. Carolina has not posted a pair of wins over Western Division foes since the 2013 season when it defeated Arkansas and Mississippi State. They wrap up a four-game stretch in which they face only Western Division teams next week when they travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels.
SHI HAS HAD SUCCESS: Carolina senior wide receiver Shi Smith has had some success against the Aggies. In three games, Smith has caught eight passes for 178 yards, a 22.3-yard average, with a pair of touchdowns. He scored on TD passes from 45 yards out in 2017 and on a 22-yarder in 2018.
DID YOU KNOW?: Will Muschamp and Jimbo Fisher were on Nick Saban’s coaching staff at LSU from 2001-2004.
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
15 Collin Hill - RsSr.
3 Ryan Hilinski - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.
WIDE RECEIVER
13 Shi Smith - So.
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
81 Jalen Brooks
OR
17 Xavier Legette - So.
84 Rico Powers - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 Josh Vann - Jr.
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.
NOTES: We're officially adding Jalen Brooks to the depth chart and based on what we saw vs. LSU and what we've heard this week, he could be in line for his first career SEC start. It appears that Brooks and Xavier Legette are playing the same position within the offense.
LEFT TACKLE
75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.
55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.
LEFT GUARD
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.
CENTER
71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.
74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.
77 Vershon Lee - Fr.
NOTES: It appears that South Carolina has settled on its best starting five with the group listed above. Wonnum would technically be the backup left tackle with Jakai Moore sliding in at right tackle if needed.
TIGHT END
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.
TIGHT END
80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (Game-time decision - ankle)
88 Will Register - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart, but Mullins has been dealing with an ankle injury. Muschamp expects him to play but those tend to linger, so we'll see.
FULLBACK
46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.
48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
6 Zacch Pickens - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.
BUCK
52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.
3 Jordan Burch - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart, but the Gamecocks do get highly recruited DT Alex Huntley back from injury.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.
(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)
WILL LINEBACKER
30 Damani Staley - Sr.
8 Jahmar Brown - So. (OUT with knee injury)
(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)
SAM LINEBACKER
19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
OR
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
9 Cam Smith - RsFr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
OR
22 John Dixon - So.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
DIME
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
NOTES: No changes to the secondary depth chart, but the Gamecocks do get Cam Smith back from injury this week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.
PUNTER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
HOLDER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
OR
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Sr.
17 Xavier Legette - So.
NOTES: No changes to special teams depth chart, but look for Parker White to take off kickoff duties this week.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: So I actually do have an idea of what will happen this week. South Carolina should be improved up front, but Texas A&M has enough weapons on the outside and at tight end to still put up points. The question now is if South Carolina can keep up with the Aggies. The Gamecocks will rattle off big plays, but they might not be able to put up 30-40 points. South Carolina 27, Texas A&M 38
Wes Mitchell: As we've detailed for most of the week, this is a matchup where South Carolina's weaknesses align perfectly with A&M's strengths. That's never a good sign. I am curious to see if South Carolina can clean up some of its issues on defense with stopping the run, but this is a tough opponent to do it against. The Aggies may just be too much. Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 27
Michael Beckham: South Carolina has scored 24 or more points in every game so far. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they are giving up at least 22 points to every opponent not named Vanderbilt. This is also the best Texas A&M squad that we have seen in a long time. At some point, South Carolina is going to beat A&M, but I just don’t see them keeping up offensively with what the Aggies are going to throw at them. Texas A&M 41, South Carolina 24
