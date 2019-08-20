Check out the latest news below.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson spoke with the media on Monday as did several defensive players.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' preseason camp is officially coming to a close this week, which means depth charts are becoming clearer and coordinators are meeting with the media.

Why the Gamecocks bolted footballs to the walls

Gamecocks going the extra mile to emphasize turnovers including this newest addition to the football ops building.

Carolina Confidential - Team scoop (Subscription only)

Behind the scenes look at Gamecock's Saturday scrimmage, plus the latest on several depth chart battles. Info you won't find anywhere else!

How much man coverage will the Gamecocks play this season?

Travaris Robinson already has an idea of how much man-to-man coverage the Gamecocks hope to play this season.

Coach corner: Carlton Terry on Gamecock commitment Tonka Hemingway (Subscription only)

Tonka Hemingway's high school head coach speaks with GamecockCentral.com about Tonka's game and development.

Flashback: Part II of Q&A with former Gamecocks AD Mike McGee

Following his death, we have republished our multi-part interview with former Gamecocks AD Mike McGee from 2014.

VIDEO: Travaris Robinson on South Carolina Gamecocks' defense

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson met with the media to discuss his defense.

Coach Corner: Gamecocks TE commit Eric Shaw can do it all (Subscription only)

The South Carolina football program landed one of the more versatile playmakers in the southeast late last week.

South Carolina freshman DBs progressing well in camp

The Gamecocks quartet of freshman defensive backs has progressed well in camp and could be in line for playing time.

Gamecocks Donell Stanley, Javon Kinlaw land on PFF preseason All-SEC team

A pair of Gamecocks earn preseason honors from Pro Football Focus.

The latest on a new Gamecock DB offer (Subscription only)

A Pac-12 DB commitment was offered by the Gamecocks over the weekend and is looking to set an official visit.

Wonnum can be a 'special guy' this season

How the senior's looked through camp so far.