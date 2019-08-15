@GamecockCentral

The Gamecocks landed two commits, Tavien Feaster spoke with the media, Eric Wolford gave the latest on the South Carolina offensive line.

Tonka Hemingway on Gamecocks commitment: 'It felt like home'

Conway (S.C.) defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway commits to South Carolina football. He discusses his decision inside. With video.

Inside the commitment: Tonka Hemingway (subscription only)

What led in-state DL Tonka Hemingway to the Gamecocks? What will he bring to the field? More insight here.

New commit Eric Shaw: 'It is just like home'

Three-star tight end Eric Shaw commits to South Carolina football. Why did he choose the Gamecocks?

Inside the commitment: Eric Shaw (subscription only)

What kind of potential does new commitment Eric Shaw have? How did South Carolina land him?

VIDEO: Tavien Feaster speaks for the first time

For the first time as a Gamecock, RB Tavien Feaster meets with the media.

Photos: Practice #12

The Gamecocks held their 12th practice of fall camp on Thursday morning.

VIDEO: South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford met with the media Thursday to discuss the progress of the o-line.

NOTES: Offensive line coach Eric Wolford (subscription only)

South Carolina Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford discusses a number of guys in his position group.

Players react to new throwback uniforms

Gamecocks excited to go old school.

What are expectations for JJ Enagbare this season?

Sophomore J.J. Enagbare adjusting well to defensive end.

Carolina Confidential (subscription only)

More on Darius Rush's move to defensive back - why it was made and how he could help the program. The latest recruiting news on targets Tonka Hemingway, Eric Shaw and Ja'Qurious Conley.

Erik Kimrey's Fade In Podcast: Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell joins

Season 2, episode 1 of the Fade In Podcast returns with Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell talking South Carolina football with Kimrey and other media members.