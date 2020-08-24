So far, through a little over a week of training camp, there’s a lot to talk from some of the newcomers.

The Gamecocks are doing a good job building the depth on the defensive line and have a few guys they’re hoping can make an impact.

South Carolina lost three of its most productive players off a good defensive line last season in Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and D.J. Wonnum but the coaching staff and players don’t seem worried, at least publicly.

“We have a couple of guys,” Aaron Sterling said. “We have JJ, we have Burch, we have Huntley, we have Tonka, we have Scott. We have a bunch of young guys who are going to have to get ready to play this year. Coach is preparing them so I feel like they’re going to come out and have a good freshman year.”

Also see: Gamecocks making impression with big offensive tackle

Jordan Burch obviously headlined the defensive line group in the 2020 class but the Gamecocks’ group is deep with potential impact guys like Alex Huntley, a four-star, and three-star prospects like Tonka Hemingway and Makius Scott.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said last week Hemingway’s been “outstanding” and he’s been impressed with both Huntley and Scott.

The best part for South Carolina is the Gamecocks get to add those freshmen to a group of already experienced defensive linemen like Sterling, JJ Enagbare, Keir Thomas, Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Jabari Ellis and Rick Sandidge.

“JJ, he’s getting better. He’s a guy to look out for,” offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum said. “Our D-tackles, Keir Thomas is coming back explosive. Jabari Ellis, he was slept on but he’s doing well. I feel like we’re really good this year.”

Enagbare will split his time playing the BUCK and end spots with Johnson and Burch while Sterling will anchor the other side of the line at defensive end.

Sterling is coming off a very strong junior season where he had 40 tackles, 10 for loss, and six sacks.

Entering his senior year it seems like he’s continuing where he left off.

Also see: More on a big 2021 hoops target

“Our defensive line is good. I always go against Aaron,” Wonnum said. “With Aaron, he’s a good player. It’s more of a mind game with him. He’s smart so I have to be on my Ps and Qs with him.”

Sterling will continue to play the end spot and will have some potentially young faces next to him on the line to help out.

As a senior, he’s now the old guy in the room and will be looked at to expand his role to be more of a leader to the newest crop of talented, young players.

“Just go out and compete and help my team win,” he said of his role. “Just do what I have to do to be the best player they need me to be to go out and win.”

Complete Coverage of Stockton's commitment: Gunner Stockton commits to South Carolina | Coach Jaybo Shaw on Stockton | Inside the commitment - How did Gamecocks land Stockton? | VIDEO: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down the Stockton pledge | Some top prospects who have taken notice | Rivals Analyst Chad Simmons on Stockton as a player