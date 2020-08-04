Plenty has happened since last week's recruiting roundup as the Gamecocks have continued a busy month and a half of recruiting on the virtual recruiting trail.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Beach (Ga.) Savannah class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown has been eyeing Aug. 5 for his decision for some time and now he's locked in on 4:30 as a commitment time for Wednesday. Brown is down to South Carolina and Virginia Tech with Des Kitchings leading the way as lead recruiter for the Gamecocks.

[For the latest on Brown and a huge helping of team football scoop, check out the latest edition of Carolina Confidential!]

** On Saturday, South Carolina added a commitment from an intriguing wide receiver transfer prospect former Wingate standout Jalen Brooks, who is originally from the Charlotte area. A 6-foot-3, 200-pounder Brooks was a late bloomer who caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns in his time at Wingate. Now a junior, Gates will look to receive a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible this season. (Story | Inside the commitment | Coach's corner)

** South Carolina received some massive big news last week when Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 four-star QB Gunner Stockton announced that he's down to two schools: South Carolina and Georgia. Stockton, who has already grown tired of the non-stop recruiting process, talked about what he sees in the two programs in this interview.

** A decision could be coming soon for Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly three-star linebacker Jordan Poole, who Tweeted as much on Sunday. Poole has been down to South Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

** Highland Spring (Va.) class of 2021 three-star CB Damond Harmon committed to Oklahoma over the weekend. Harmon had the Gamecocks as a finalist.

** El Dorado (Kan.) Butler CC class of 2021 JUCO offensive tackle Caleb Etienne is one of the top junior college prospects in the country and he recently trimmed his list. Etienne's top six includes South Carolina, Oregon, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Houston.

** August 1 marked the first day that schools around the country could deliver official written offers to class of 2021 prospects which meant a flood of South Carolina commits and targets received those from the Gamecocks on Saturday. Click here for a look at what an official written offer looks like from the Gamecocks.