GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: New in-state offers go out

With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week?

** Shane Beamer's staff continues to scour the state of South Carolina for prospects and the Gamecocks delivered two new offers in the past seven days.

One of those came in the form of a scholarship for Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford class of 2023 quarterback Carson Black, who is starting to make some buzz on the recruiting radar of several programs.

"It was a blessing to be able to get an offer from a school like South Carolina," Black told Gamecock Central. "I have never really been to South Carolina but I know they are a great program. They are good coaches and know a lot about what they are talking about. When I first talked to them, I knew they would be loyal."

A North Carolina native who transferred across the border, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect isn't a typical "in-state prospect" but is right down the road from the University of South Carolina nonetheless and has emerged as a target.

Black also holds offers from Virginia Tech and Louisville with more likely on the way.

** Not far down the road from Fort Mill, S.C. is Chester, S.C. where newly offered class of 2022 athlete Zan Dunham resides and is tutored by veteran coach Victor Floyd.

The Gamecocks offered the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dunham last week and while he plays both ways, including quarterback for the Cyclones, he's being targeted as a linebacker by defensive coordinator Clayton White and the Gamecocks.

Dunham discussed the new offer with Gamecock Central earlier this week.



** South Carolina continues to pursue Gordo (Ala.) four-star quarterback Tanner Bailey as one of its top targets for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Bailey posted on Twitter Wednesday that he was visiting Oregon.

While planned visits, unofficial or official, via the colleges are not allowed, there's nothing stopping student-athletes from taking a trip and walking around a campus on their own.

** Hillgrove (Ga.) Powder Spring class of 2022 three-star defensive back Emory Floyd took part in a virtual visit with South Carolina on Wednesday and called it his best visit yet on Twitter.

Floyd is eyeing a decision in May and has a host of SEC programs chasing him with Georgia as the perceived early favorite.

