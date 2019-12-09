SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Despite a tough season, a few Gamecocks have earned postseason honors by one of the biggest news-gathering sources in the country.

Three defensive players earned AP All-SEC honors with Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Wonnum and Israel Mukuamu all landing on the AP second team.

Kinlaw had arguably the best season of any Gamecock, dominating as a defensive tackle to the tune of 35 total tackles and six sacks. He also forced two fumbles and played himself into a potential first-round pick in this year's draft.

Wonnum finished with two more tackles than Kinlaw in his senior season, quietly racking up 9.5 tackles for loss, second-best on the team, and picking up his first-career interception against Missouri. He also forced a fumble.

Mukuamu had 59 total tackles and led the team with four interceptions, including three alone—one being a pick six—in a 20-17 upset over Georgia. He finished tied with the team lead with nine passes defended as well.

After injuries ravaged the defense last year, the Gamecock defense rebounded for a better 2019 season, giving up 26.1 points per game (56th-best nationally) with the offense only able to muster 22.4 points per game.

The biggest snubs seem to be punter Joe Charlton and receiver Bryan Edwards on offense, and Aaron Sterling led the team in tackles for loss and sacks and was not named to an AP All-SEC team.

The All-Freshman team hasn't been announced yet but the Gamecocks could land a few on that as well, most notably defensive back Jammie Robinson.