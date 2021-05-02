GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Watch four-star QB Braden Davis pick the Gamecocks

The South Carolina football program landed a huge target Friday night when Middletown (Del.) four-star QB Braden Davis announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Re-live the moment Davis picked the Gamecocks from his Instagram @_bradendavis below.

