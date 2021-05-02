 GamecockCentral - VIDEO: Watch four-star QB Braden Davis pick the Gamecocks
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 11:50:06 -0500') }} football

VIDEO: Watch four-star QB Braden Davis pick the Gamecocks

GC Staff
The South Carolina football program landed a huge target Friday night when Middletown (Del.) four-star QB Braden Davis announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Re-live the moment Davis picked the Gamecocks from his Instagram @_bradendavis below.

ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment - QB Braden Davis | Braden Davis breaks down decision | Coach's corner: Breakdown of new Gamecock pledge Braden Davis | VIDEO ANALYSIS: Braden Davis commits to South Carolina

