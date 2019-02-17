They got just that with the junior pitching six solid innings and Luke Berryhill scoring on a wild pitch to pick up a walk-off 3-2 win to take the season-opening series over Liberty.

With a depleted bullpen, the Gamecocks needed starter Reid Morgan to go deep in the game and have the offense do enough to win.

After a leadoff walk from Berryhill to start the ninth, the Gamecocks' catcher trucked it to third on a Jacob Olson single. Berryhill then scored on the first pitch of Quinntin Perez's at-bat in the ninth.

Also see: Jaheim Bell likes Gamecocks' plan for him

Morgan started off great, getting two quick outs but gave up two runs in the first inning with two outs. He'd allow a single followed by an RBI double, then a throwing error brought in another run.

He'd settle down and string together the best performance of any of the Gamecocks' three starters this weekend.

Morgan went six innings, the longest of any pitcher through three games, and gave up two runs—one earned—on six hits. He strung together five scoreless innings to end his outing with three strike outs and no walks.

South Carolina cut into the lead in the fourth with a TJ Hopkins solo homer to left, his second of the weekend, and tied the game with a Noah Campbell RBI groundout after a leadoff hits from Andrew Eyster and Nick Neville.

Hayden Lehman and John Gilreath combined to pitch a scoreless seventh with Gilreath getting a chance to rebound from a wild pitch that plated the game-winning run Friday.

The sophomore got a two-out ground ball with a man on first to end the inning before Brett Kerry pitched two perfect innings to preserve a tie game. Kerry's effort picked up the true freshman's first career win.

Also see: Jack Hollifield loves return trip to South Carolina

Also see: Three-star athlete gets first look at Gamecock program

Player of the game: Reid Morgan threw six innings and scattered six hits over six innings while tossing five scoreless innings to end his outing.

Key moment: Berryhill hustled all the way to third on a Jacob Olson single to set up the game-winning run.

Up next: The Gamecocks host Winthrop at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. No starter has been announced yet. The game is not scheduled to be televised.