WATCH: Muschamp talks fan expectations, Gamecock football in York County
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
USC head coach Will Muschamp discussed two Gamecocks going into the York County Hall of Fame soon, expectations from him and from USC fans, and more in advance of Thursday night's "Spurs Up Tour" stop for York County.
See video below.
