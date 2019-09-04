With the AAU season over and high school seasons scheduled to start over the next few months, the Rivals150 is officially updated with a few Gamecock targets moving up with this reshuffling.

Arguably the biggest Gamecock target on the board right now, Earl Timberlake Jr., moved up four spots and now sits at No. 25 in Rivals' rankings entering his senior season at DeMatha (Md.) High School.

Timberlake, who's already taken an official visit this summer to Columbia, goes to the same high school as Gamecock football commit MarShawn Lloyd and played AAU basketball for now-Gamecock assistant Bruce Shingler.

Another target on the team's board is Clifford Omoruyi, who comes in at No. 52, up three spots since the last rankings.

Omoruyi visited unofficially in February and could be expected back on campus this fall, although no date is set quite yet. The four-star big man attends Roselle Catholic, the same school to produce Chris Silva and Alanzo Frink.

Two other guys who have some Gamecock interest—Eugene Brown and Jamari Sibley—crack the top 100 at No. 80 and 84, respectively.

Brown is coming off an injury that sidelined him for a while but has seen his recruitment pick up in recent weeks.



Jamari Sibley had the Gamecocks in his top 10 this summer, along with a few other big name programs.

The Gamecocks are currently at their scholarship limit for the 2020 class after Patrick Iriel's August commitment. Iriel, who's seen his stock skyrocket after a really good summer showcase, didn't crack this iteration of the top 150.

View the full Rivals150 here.