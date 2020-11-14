GamecockCentral - Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Ole Miss

Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Ole Miss
South Carolina (2-4, 2-4 SEC) at Ole Miss (2-4, 2-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 14, 2020 - 7:30 pm ET
Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford, MS (64,038)
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 380
Odds: Ole Miss -13, O/U 70.5
Weather: 62 degrees, 4% chance of precipitation
Lane Kiffin and OC Jeff Lebby vs. Will Muschamp and DC Travaris Robinson
Ole Miss enters this game with an offense that's rolling and they'll face a South Carolina defense that has, needless to say, struggled this season, especially in the last two games.
Kiffin and Lebby have some real difference-makers on that side of the ball combined with a great scheme to produce one of the best offenses in the country. Muschamp and T-Rob will have to come up with something to find a few key stops in what is likely to be a shootout.
The Gamecocks starting QB vs. the pressure of a shootout
The Gamecocks' QB position is open this week with Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty all getting reps with the first team at times, though it seems like Hill or Hilinski will get the start.
There will be some pressure on whoever wins the job to try and score on every drive considering this likely will be a high-scoring game. But regardless of that, the starter will need to play within the offense and not force things.
South Carolina's OL vs. Ole Miss' front seven
Ole Miss comes into this game dead last in the SEC in rushing defense and that should present a great opportunity for a South Carolina running game that has been really good against overmatched defenses.
The Rebels are definitely that. As good as their offense is, their defense is equally as bad. While the South Carolina passing game has not been efficient enough to trust, even against a struggling D, there should be room to run for Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick and the Gamecocks' running backs.
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
CAROLINA VS. OLE MISS: This is the 17th meeting between the Gamecocks and Rebels and just the second since the 2009 season. Each team has won eight of the previous 16 meetings. The teams are 4-4 when Ole Miss is the home team, splitting six games evenly in Oxford, while Ole Miss won in Memphis in 1947 and South Carolina won in Jackson in 1975. The teams have also split eight games in Columbia evenly. After Ole Miss posted shutout wins in each of the first two meetings (1947 and 1972), the Gamecocks won five of the next six games from 1974-79. The Rebels countered with five-straight wins from 1981-2004, before Carolina turned the tables again with wins in each of the last three contests (2008, 2009 and 2018).
IT FIGURES TO BE CLOSE: Thirteen of the last 14 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less, including six decided by a field goal or less. The Gamecocks have won eight of the 16 games in the series, but never by more than seven points.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Jake Bentley passed for two scores and tallied the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:50 left to lift South Carolina to a 48-44 comeback win over Ole Miss on Nov. 3, 2018 in Oxford. The Gamecocks covered 47 and 73 yards in fourth-quarter scoring drives to erase a 44-34 deficit. Bentley finished 22-of-32 passing for 363 yards as the Gamecocks had 510 total yards. The South Carolina defense, after giving up eight scores in 10 possessions, closed with four consecutive scoreless series to preserve the win. Jordan Ta’amu was 31-of-46 passing for 379 yards as the Rebels had 616 yards of total offense, including 141 rushing yards on 21 carries from Scottie Phillips. Deebo Samuel opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for the Gamecocks.
BEEN HERE, DONE THAT: The Gamecocks have five players on their roster expected to make the start against Ole Miss who also started the last time the two teams met in 2018. They include wide receiver Shi Smith, offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson, defensive tackle Keir Thomas and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Linebacker Sherrod Greene also started in that contest in 2018, but is currently sidelined with a hip injury. Smith had three catches for 82 yards in that contest, while Thomas and Horn each had five tackles. Horn added a pair of pass break ups.
WHEN WILL I SEE YOU AGAIN?: The Gamecocks and Rebels are not scheduled to meet again until the 2025 season when the two squads will hook up in Columbia.
THEY KNOW THE HOT SPOTS: Carolina defensive line coach Tracy Rocker served on the Ole Miss staff in 2008. First-year Gamecock strength & conditioning coach Paul Jackson logged an eight-year stint in Oxford prior to coming to Columbia. Jackson’s assistants, Anthony Henderson, Jordan Sims and Julian Whitehead, all spent time at Ole Miss as well, with Sims and Whitehead earning their degrees from Ole Miss while playing football for the Rebels.
OLD FRIEND ALERT: Deke Adams, who served as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach from 2013- 15, holds the same title at Ole Miss. Matt Lindsey is the general manager for the Rebels’ football team after working as the Gamecocks’ Director of Player Personnel for three years.
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
15 Collin Hill - RsSr.
OR
3 Ryan Hilinski - So.
OR
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
NOTES: Will Muschamp officially opened up the QB competition this week with Hill, Hilinski and Doty competing for the starting job. Hill and Hilinski have been getting slightly more reps with Doty still running his package of plays. The competition could go all the way to Saturday's pregame warmups.
RUNNING BACK
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.
WIDE RECEIVER
13 Shi Smith - So.
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
WIDE RECEIVER
17 Xavier Legette - So.
81 Jalen Brooks
84 Rico Powers - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 Josh Vann - Jr.
89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.
NOTES: We're officially removing Doty from the WR depth chart as his focus has been on the QB position.
LEFT TACKLE
75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.
OR
55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.
LEFT GUARD
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.
CENTER
71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.
74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.
77 Vershon Lee - Fr.
NOTES: It does seem there's at least a chance that Jakai Moore could work his way back onto the field at tackle, based on Muschamp's comments.
TIGHT END
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.
TIGHT END
88 Will Register - RsJr.
80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (OUT - ankle)
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart, but Mullins has been dealing with an ankle injury and is out again.
FULLBACK
46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.
48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
OR
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
OR
91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
OR
6 Zacch Pickens - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.
BUCK
52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.
3 Jordan Burch - Fr.
NOTES: South Carolina started Keir Thomas at defensive end last week in order to give them some more strength at that spot. We'll see if they do it again this week.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.
(OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury)
WILL LINEBACKER
30 Damani Staley - Sr.
8 Jahmar Brown - So. (Out with knee injury)
(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - Out since Week 1 with hip)
SAM LINEBACKER
19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.
NOTES: Jahmar Brown is out with a knee injury.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
OR
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
9 Cam Smith - RsFr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.
OR
22 John Dixon - So.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.
DIME
10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.
NOTES: South Carolina hopes to get Shilo Sanders and R.J. Roderick back this week after they missed the A&M game for undisclosed reasons.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.
PUNTER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
HOLDER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
KICKOFF RETURNER
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
NOTES: We're officially listing Joyner as the kickoff returner and Robinson as the punt returner.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: After giving up 100 points over their last two games, hoo boy this is not the team South Carolina wants to see. Ole Miss is going to some points now. That's inevitable. The question becomes if South Carolina can keep up. Let's check on the status of that offense now: quarterback competition all week, shuffling the offensive line, one proven receiver and one experienced option at tight end. Yeah, I can't see it happening.
South Carolina should be able to run the ball and shorten the game, but it won't be able to match the fire power on the other sideline. Ole Miss 41, South Carolina 28
Wes Mitchell: While the last game is fresh on everyone's mind, South Carolina's offense will likely look exponentially better this week against an Ole Miss offense that hasn't been able to stop anyone. The Gamecocks are particularly able to move the ball when they can run it, and this is an Ole Miss team that is extremely susceptible to the running game. But if the Gamecocks can't produce a more consistent passing attack, it seems it will be difficult to keep up with the high-powered Ole Miss offense. Ole Miss 45, South Carolina 30
Michael Beckham: Ole Miss gives up a lot on the ground. In my opinion, that may be South Carolina's only chance. Run the ball to limit Ole Miss possessions and hope they make enough mistakes. Unfortunately for South Carolina, they seem to make plenty of mistakes on their own even when they are moving the ball, and they won't be stopping the Ole Miss offense much.
I think the Gamecocks get their points, but they simply won't be able to keep up in this game. Ole Miss 42, South Carolina 30
