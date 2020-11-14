GamecockCentral - Gameday Guide: Gamecocks at Ole Miss

Three key matchups vs. Ole Miss - presented by Gamecock Traditions!

Lane Kiffin and OC Jeff Lebby vs. Will Muschamp and DC Travaris Robinson Ole Miss enters this game with an offense that's rolling and they'll face a South Carolina defense that has, needless to say, struggled this season, especially in the last two games. Kiffin and Lebby have some real difference-makers on that side of the ball combined with a great scheme to produce one of the best offenses in the country. Muschamp and T-Rob will have to come up with something to find a few key stops in what is likely to be a shootout. The Gamecocks starting QB vs. the pressure of a shootout The Gamecocks' QB position is open this week with Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty all getting reps with the first team at times, though it seems like Hill or Hilinski will get the start. There will be some pressure on whoever wins the job to try and score on every drive considering this likely will be a high-scoring game. But regardless of that, the starter will need to play within the offense and not force things. South Carolina's OL vs. Ole Miss' front seven Ole Miss comes into this game dead last in the SEC in rushing defense and that should present a great opportunity for a South Carolina running game that has been really good against overmatched defenses. The Rebels are definitely that. As good as their offense is, their defense is equally as bad. While the South Carolina passing game has not been efficient enough to trust, even against a struggling D, there should be room to run for Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick and the Gamecocks' running backs.

CAROLINA VS. OLE MISS: This is the 17th meeting between the Gamecocks and Rebels and just the second since the 2009 season. Each team has won eight of the previous 16 meetings. The teams are 4-4 when Ole Miss is the home team, splitting six games evenly in Oxford, while Ole Miss won in Memphis in 1947 and South Carolina won in Jackson in 1975. The teams have also split eight games in Columbia evenly. After Ole Miss posted shutout wins in each of the first two meetings (1947 and 1972), the Gamecocks won five of the next six games from 1974-79. The Rebels countered with five-straight wins from 1981-2004, before Carolina turned the tables again with wins in each of the last three contests (2008, 2009 and 2018). IT FIGURES TO BE CLOSE: Thirteen of the last 14 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less, including six decided by a field goal or less. The Gamecocks have won eight of the 16 games in the series, but never by more than seven points. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Jake Bentley passed for two scores and tallied the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:50 left to lift South Carolina to a 48-44 comeback win over Ole Miss on Nov. 3, 2018 in Oxford. The Gamecocks covered 47 and 73 yards in fourth-quarter scoring drives to erase a 44-34 deficit. Bentley finished 22-of-32 passing for 363 yards as the Gamecocks had 510 total yards. The South Carolina defense, after giving up eight scores in 10 possessions, closed with four consecutive scoreless series to preserve the win. Jordan Ta’amu was 31-of-46 passing for 379 yards as the Rebels had 616 yards of total offense, including 141 rushing yards on 21 carries from Scottie Phillips. Deebo Samuel opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for the Gamecocks. BEEN HERE, DONE THAT: The Gamecocks have five players on their roster expected to make the start against Ole Miss who also started the last time the two teams met in 2018. They include wide receiver Shi Smith, offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson, defensive tackle Keir Thomas and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Linebacker Sherrod Greene also started in that contest in 2018, but is currently sidelined with a hip injury. Smith had three catches for 82 yards in that contest, while Thomas and Horn each had five tackles. Horn added a pair of pass break ups. WHEN WILL I SEE YOU AGAIN?: The Gamecocks and Rebels are not scheduled to meet again until the 2025 season when the two squads will hook up in Columbia. THEY KNOW THE HOT SPOTS: Carolina defensive line coach Tracy Rocker served on the Ole Miss staff in 2008. First-year Gamecock strength & conditioning coach Paul Jackson logged an eight-year stint in Oxford prior to coming to Columbia. Jackson’s assistants, Anthony Henderson, Jordan Sims and Julian Whitehead, all spent time at Ole Miss as well, with Sims and Whitehead earning their degrees from Ole Miss while playing football for the Rebels. OLD FRIEND ALERT: Deke Adams, who served as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach from 2013- 15, holds the same title at Ole Miss. Matt Lindsey is the general manager for the Rebels’ football team after working as the Gamecocks’ Director of Player Personnel for three years.

OFFENSE QUARTERBACK 15 Collin Hill - RsSr. OR 3 Ryan Hilinski - So. OR 4 Luke Doty - Fr. NOTES: Will Muschamp officially opened up the QB competition this week with Hill, Hilinski and Doty competing for the starting job. Hill and Hilinski have been getting slightly more reps with Doty still running his package of plays. The competition could go all the way to Saturday's pregame warmups. RUNNING BACK 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. 11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr. NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week. WIDE RECEIVER 13 Shi Smith - So. 5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo. WIDE RECEIVER 17 Xavier Legette - So. 81 Jalen Brooks 84 Rico Powers - Fr. WIDE RECEIVER 6 Josh Vann - Jr. 89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr. NOTES: We're officially removing Doty from the WR depth chart as his focus has been on the QB position. LEFT TACKLE 75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr. OR 55 Jakai Moore - RsFr. LEFT GUARD 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr. 76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr. CENTER 71 Eric Douglas - RsJr. 74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr. RIGHT GUARD 54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr. 68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo. RIGHT TACKLE 79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr. 77 Vershon Lee - Fr. NOTES: It does seem there's at least a chance that Jakai Moore could work his way back onto the field at tackle, based on Muschamp's comments. TIGHT END 9 Nick Muse - Sr. 82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr. TIGHT END 88 Will Register - RsJr. 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (OUT - ankle) NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart, but Mullins has been dealing with an ankle injury and is out again. FULLBACK 46 Adam Prentice - RsSr. 48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr. DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END 15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. OR 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. OR 91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. OR 6 Zacch Pickens - So. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr. 90 Rick Sandidge - Jr. BUCK 52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr. 3 Jordan Burch - Fr. NOTES: South Carolina started Keir Thomas at defensive end last week in order to give them some more strength at that spot. We'll see if they do it again this week. MIKE LINEBACKER 53 Ernest Jones - So. 32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr. (OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr. - Out for season with knee injury) WILL LINEBACKER 30 Damani Staley - Sr. 8 Jahmar Brown - So. (Out with knee injury) (OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - Out since Week 1 with hip) SAM LINEBACKER 19 Brad Johnson - RsJr. NOTES: Jahmar Brown is out with a knee injury. SAFETY 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. OR 24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr. 21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr. SAFETY 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr. CORNERBACK 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. 9 Cam Smith - RsFr. CORNERBACK 24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr. OR 22 John Dixon - So. NICKEL 7 Jammie Robinson - So. 1 Jaycee Horn - Jr. DIME 10 R.J. Roderick - Jr. NOTES: South Carolina hopes to get Shilo Sanders and R.J. Roderick back this week after they missed the A&M game for undisclosed reasons. SPECIAL TEAMS PLACE KICKER 43 Parker White - Jr. 98 Mitch Jeter - Fr. PUNTER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. DEEP SNAPPER 59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr. 9 Nick Muse - Sr. HOLDER 39 Kai Kroeger - Fr. 36 Christian Kingsley - Sr. PUNT RETURNER 7 Jammie Robinson - So. KICKOFF RETURNER 5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo. NOTES: We're officially listing Joyner as the kickoff returner and Robinson as the punt returner.

