Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs East Carolina

Week 2 is officially here as South Carolina travels to East Carolina this Saturday for its first road game of the season. The Gamecocks (1-0) and Pirates (0-1) are set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. That makes for an easier viewing experience as ESPN2 is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel. There are options to stream the game, including once again on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN2. ESPN2 is available on all the major streaming TV providers such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV (orange package). Brian Custer will handle play-by-play duties from the booth where he will be joined by former Colorado State standout Kelly Stouffer with Lauren Sisler patrolling the sidelines. Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.

BATTLE OF CAROLINAS: This is the 20th gridiron matchup between South Carolina and East Carolina, with the Gamecocks holding a 14-5 advantage in the all-time series, including an 11-4 record when the games have been played Columbia, a 2-1 mark when the game has been played in Greenville and a 1-0 mark at a neutral site (Charlotte in 2011). The schools met for the first time in 1977, then played in 11-straight seasons from 1984-94 and three more times in the ‘90s (‘96, ‘97 and ’99), before renewing the rivalry four times in the last decade (‘11, ‘12, ‘14 and ‘16). The Gamecocks came out victorious in each of the first eight meetings before ECU won five of the next seven. South Carolina has won each of the last four contests. THEY CALL IT A STREAK: The Gamecocks have come out on the winning side in each of the last four meetings between the two schools, with East Carolina’s last win coming in the 1999 season, a 21-3 win in Columbia. Carolina has tallied at least 33 points in three of its last four wins. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Freshman Brandon McIlwain threw for 195 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in his first career start to lead the Gamecocks to a 20-15 win over East Carolina on Sept. 17, 2016 in Columbia. After not scoring in the first half in the season’s first two games, Carolina put 17 points on the board in the first seven minutes of the contest and made it stand up. The Pirates outgained the Gamecocks, 519-312 while running 91 plays to Carolina’s 53, but the Gamecocks won the turnover battle, 4-0, including three in the redzone, to preserve the win. LIGHTING UP THE SCOREBOARD: It’s not uncommon for the scoreboard operator to stay busy when these two teams meet. In fact, two of the top five highest scoring games in South Carolina history have transpired when the Gamecocks and Pirates do battle. The 1994 game saw 98 total points scored in a 56-42 ECU win, then South Carolina returned the favor with a 56-37 win in the 2011 contest, which was played in Charlotte. The winning team has scored 31 or more points in 11 of the 19 meetings between the two schools. Here are the top combined scoring games in South Carolina history: MOST POINTS COMBINED 1. 104 at Mississippi State (65-39), Oct. 14, 1995 2. 101 at Ole Miss (42-59), Nov. 14, 2020 3. 98 vs East Carolina (42-56), Oct. 8, 1994 4. 93 vs Troy (69-24), Nov. 20, 2010 93 vs East Carolina (56-37), Sept. 3, 2011 IT’S BEEN AWHILE: The Gamecocks are making their first trip to Greenville since the 1997 season, a 26-0 Carolina win, and just their second trip since the 1991 campaign, which is also the last time ECU defeated the Gamecocks in Greenville, a 31-20 decision. OLD FRIEND ALERT: Matthew Symmes is now a senior defensive analyst for the Pirates. Symmes was a G.A. for the Gamecocks in 2016 and ‘17. FOR OPENERS: East Carolina opened its season in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2, dropping a 33- 19 decision to Appalachian State. Holton Ahlers completed 22-of-40 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Pirates. CAROLINA VS. THE AAC: South Carolina owns a 32-17 record against the 11 teams that currently make up the American Athletic Conference. In addition to their 14-5 mark against ECU, the Gamecocks have also played Navy (5-3), UCF (5-0), Memphis (2-2), Houston (1-2), Tulane (0-3), Cincinnati (2-0), Temple (1-1), USF (1-1) and Tulsa (1-0). They have never faced SMU.

