With the move, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Huntley is now considered the No. 11 defensive tackle in his class and the third best prospect in South Carolina.

Hammond class of 2020 four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley moved up 54 spots in the new Rivals250 and is ranked the No. 183 overall prospect in the country for his class.

One day after Columbia (S.C.) Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch moved up to five-star status in the Rivals.com rankings, his teammate made a huge jump too as the rankings continue to be updated.

ALSO SEE: The complete 2020 Rivals250 rankings | Huntley goes into detail about latest on recruiting process

Huntley, who has taken multiple visits to South Carolina during his recruiting process, was most recently at the school last month for a junior day event.

"Carolina was really good," he told Gamecock Central." We got to see the new facility which is really cool, that was a really nice place. That was the main thing; see the facility, talk to coaches."

Huntley, who also has visited Georgia multiple times, also hopes to see Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, among others, this spring.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star quarterback Luke Doty is the lone South Carolina commit currently in the Rivals250, though the Gamecocks have several top targets among the list, including both Burch and Huntley.

Doty is ranked the No. 191 prospect in the class and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback.

