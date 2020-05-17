Recruiting roundup: May 17
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** It was an interesting week for South Carolina recruiting targets as several have announced plans to commit or moved decision dates.
It started with Gaffney's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins who announced plans early in the week to announce on Sunday but then indicated he may need more time. For now, it looks like Ingram-Dawkins is focused on June 26, his birthday, for a decision. He's got a final 6 of South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida State and Penn State.
There was similar movement with Myrtle Beach wide receiver JJ Jones who was originally planning to commit in August before moving it up to July and now planning to commit sometime this week. Jones admitted to Rivals last week that the three schools he's focused on the most are South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, in no particular order (Jones talks final 5 and decision).
Winston-Salem (N.C.) Winston Salem Prep three-star DL Zaire Patterson has set a decision for May 26 (finalists South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Alabama) while Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn four-star DL Jahvaree Ritzie will announce on June 12 (finalists South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Ohio State). Ritzie is considered a heavy UNC lean.
** Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech class of 2021 three-star ATH Simeon Price has emerged as a priority for the Gamecocks and he trimmed his list to 10 this past week with the Gamecocks making the cut.
** That's likewise the case for Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie class of 2021 four-star Dink Jackson, who placed the Gamecocks in his Top 10. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals but profiles more as a safety/nickel in the Gamecocks' scheme.
** South Carolina extended an offer to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall on Thursday, his 14th offer of the process. Randall reacted to the in-state offer here.
** South Carolina makes the Top 7 for Birmingham (Ala.) Parker class of 2021 three-star DL DeMarcus Smith.
THE NEW OFFER ROUNDUP
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
