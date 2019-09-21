@GamecockCentral

** Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards set a career high with nine receptions in the Alabama game, good for 79 yards. He previously had eight receptions in a game on two occasions. Edwards ranks third on the school's all-time list in career receptions with 178 and is fourth in career receiving yards with 2,427 yards.

** The lone Carolina football student-athlete from the Show-Me State is fifth-year junior tight end Kyle Markway. Markway, a 6-4, 242-pounder from St. John Vianney in St. Louis, saw limited action as a true freshman in 2015, did not play in 2016 while battling a foot injury, then suffered a rib injury in the Mizzou game in 2017, an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Last season, he caught one pass for 27 yards, but it came in the final minute, helping set up Parker White's game-winning field goal.

** Head coach Will Muschamp is 4-2 in his career against Missouri. Coach Muschamp was 1-2 against the Tigers while at Florida, and is a perfect 3-0 as the Carolina head coach.

** Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 5-2 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools that claim Columbia as its home, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks have won the last three games by scores of 31-21, 31-13 and 37-35.

Collyn Taylor: Listen, I could come in here and give you some diatribe about offensive line, tackling and blah, blah, blah but here's the secret about this game? No one really knows. We barely know a lick about either of these two teams right now three games in and any prediction here is a complete guessing game. South Carolina could come out and win handily or could go out there and lose by double digits. Neither would surprise me at this point in the year. Do I think South Carolina's better than it played Week 1? Yes. How much better? I don't know, and this week goes along way in determining that.

Also this series is weird, and has been vehemently so for the better part of a half decade with rain games and doinks and extra points when two-point conversions were the sexier option. So I'll put points in there as a prediction but honestly the only thing I somewhat know for sure is points will be scored. South Carolina 35, Missouri 31.

Wes Mitchell: This is a winnable game for South Carolina, to be sure, but this series has been rather unpredictable to this point, and that's an understatement. It does seem like Will Muschamp has had Barry Odom's number and I think we saw glimpses last week of Carolina becoming the team we all thought they were in the preaseason. If Carolina can limit Kelly Bryant and force a couple of mistakes from him, then they win the game. South Carolina 31, Missouri 28.

Michael Beckham: I feel like I’m getting sucked into believing in the South Carolina offense, and that scares me. It seems like a change in philosophy has occurred with the loss to UNC and the emergence of Hilinski. As for Missouri, I have no idea what to expect from them, but I think they are even more vulnerable on defense than South Carolina is. In the end, South Carolina and Will Muschamp seem to have Missouri’s number lately, and I think that holds up in a close one. Ryan Hilinski will have a solid performance in his first road test, and the defense will do just enough. South Carolina 30, Missouri 27.

Will Helms: Throughout Will Muschamp's four-year tenure at South Carolina, I've had a pretty good grasp on the type of team the Gamecocks are putting on the field. I have no idea right now. The Gamecocks have some serious problems in the secondary which could prove problematic against Missouri's passing attack. South Carolina's offense has been excellent in Ryan Hilinski's first two starts but in the freshman's first road start, even the offense has questions.

Missouri is no easier to predict. The defense also gave up 37 points to Wyoming but came back to hold West Virginia to 7. Muschamp has shown an ability to beat the Tigers in his time at South Carolina, so I think South Carolina wins this in a close one. But really, who knows? South Carolina 38, Missouri 34

