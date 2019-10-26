NOTES: Listed Dowdle as questionable with a knee sprain. Muschamp said Tuesday that he didn't think the senior would play this Saturday, though he did move around some in practice. More will be known about Turner's status later this week.

** This is the 38th gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers in a series that dates back to 1903. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-10-2, including a 16-3 advantage in Knoxville and a 9-7-2 mark in Columbia. The teams have met every year since Carolina joined the SEC for the 1992 season, with the Volunteers winning 18 of the 27 meetings as conference rivals. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won seven times in the last 11 contests from 2008-2018, including the last three in a row.

** Each of the last seven contests has been decided six points or less, and by a total of 23 points, with Carolina winning four games by 3, 3, 6 and 3 points and Tennessee winning three times by 2-, 3- and 3-point margins. Six of the last seven games has been decided by three points or less.

** South Carolina has played seven overtime games in its history, logging a 3-4 mark in those contests that needed more than 60 minutes to decide. Tennessee has been the opponent in three of the seven overtime games and accounted for three of the Gamecocks' four overtime losses, all decided by a field goal.

** The Gamecocks have won three in a row over Tennessee, matching the 2010-12 stretch for Carolina's longest winning streak over the Vols. The two three-game winning streaks bookend a frustrating three-game losing streak to Tennessee in which the Vols posted a trio of wins by a total of just eight points.

** Will Muschamp owns a perfect 7-0 record against Tennessee as a head coach. He was 4-0 as the head coach at Florida, posting wins by scores of 33-23, 37-20, 31-17 and 10-6. He is 3-0 with the Gamecocks, leading Carolina wins of 24-21, 15-9 and 27-24 over Tennessee. The seven wins represents Coach Muschamp's high against any opponent.

** South Carolina's redshirt junior offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson hails from Huntingdon, Tenn., located about 300 miles west of Knoxville. True freshmen Keveon Mullins (Memphis) and Joseph Anderson (Murfreesboro) also come from the Volunteer state. Gamecocks' assistant strength & conditioning coach Corey Miller played at Tennessee from 2010-13.

Tennessee assistant coach Chris Rumph played at Carolina in the early '90s, while director of strength & conditioning Craig Fitzgerald was on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina from 2009-11. Former Gamecocks Byron Jerideau and Shaq Wilson are also on the Vols' strength staff.

NOTES PROVIDED BY USC MEDIA RELATIONS