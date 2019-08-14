@GamecockCentral

After taking Tuesday off, the South Carolina Gamecocks hit the practice fields Wednesday for workout No. 11 of the football team's fall preseason.

Another interesting position move at fall camp



South Carolina redshirt freshman Darius Rush makes the move from wide receiver to cornerback in Wednesday's workout.

Carolina Confidential (subscription only)

More on Darius Rush's move to defensive back - why it was made and how he could help the program. The latest recruiting news on targets Tonka Hemingway, Eric Shaw and Ja'Qurious Conley.

Erik Kimrey's Fade In Podcast: Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell joins

Season 2, episode 1 of the Fade In Podcast returns with Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell talking South Carolina football with Kimrey and other media members.

Photos: Gamecocks 11th Practice

Get a glimpse of the Gamecocks' 11th workout with these high res photos from the Gamecock Central team.

The evolution of the Gamecocks' defensive line (subscription only)

More on how Will Muschamp has been building the trenches for the Gamecock football program.

Fitten drawing Bryson Allen-Williams comparisons

This South Carolina freshman is being compared to one of South Carolina's best pass-rushers the last couple of seasons.

NOTES: Assistant coach Mike Peterson on BUCKs and ends (subscription only)

South Carolina assistant Mike Peterson with multiple notes on his position group and the progress there.

PFF Preview- Receivers and tight ends (subscription only)

Using PFF data, we preview the receiver and tight end positions for the upcoming year.

South Carolina, Under Armour officially unveil throwback uniforms

Take a look at South Carolina's "new" throwback threads that they'll be rocking this season.



