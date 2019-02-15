South Carolina recruiting rewind
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting rewind has you covered.
** The most interesting development this week came in the form of a visit from former A.C. Flora and Lower Richland basketball standout Christian Brown, who took in South Carolina's win over Arkansas Saturday. A four-star prospect who is now at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, also hosted head coach Frank Martin for a visit on Sunday. While the Gamecocks at one time were not even a factor, it appears the hometown school is rising on Brown's list.
Gamecock Central's Collyn Taylor caught up with Brown following the visit and Gamecock Central offered the latest from behind the scenes in this edition of the Carolina Confidential. (subscription required for both links).
** South Carolina received its first FutureCast prediction with Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star wide receiver Michael Wyman when I entered mine on Tuesday morning. Gamecock Central's Will Helms has also put in a forecast for the Gamecocks meaning South Caroliina holds 100 percent of the predictions. See the rest of my predictions here (free).
Thursday's edition of the Carolina Confidential featured the latest Gamecock Central is hearing on Wyman. (subscription required)
** South Carolina is set to host another strong group of football visitors on its campus again this weekend. Chris Clark has the latest on expected visitors here. (subscription required)
Target and commit news and notes
** South Carolina four-star OL commit Issiah Walker announced that he'll take an unofficial visit to Miami this weekend. Walker has also visited South Carolina and Florida so far in 2019.
** Columbia (S.C.) Hammond class of 2020 four-star defensive end Jordan Burch was selected this week to play in the All-American Bowl.
** Cheraw (S.C.) class of 2020 three-star wide receiver Jalen Coit landed his first SEC tender this week when Tennessee extended an offer. South Carolina had the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder in camp and is continuing to evaluate him.
** Blythewood (S.C.) class of 2021 wide receiver Joshua Burrell also added an SEC offer this week from Arkansas. Tennessee had previously offered Burrell. The Gamecocks are evaluating Burrell, who visited campus within the last month.
** Hartsvile (S.C.) three-star guard and men's basketball signee Trae Hannibal was named 4A co-Player of the Year (with Westwood's Russell Jones).
Social Media Corner
#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/rXsNMJcOMX— Issiah Walker 〽️ (@walker_issiah) February 15, 2019
Targets headed elsewhere
** Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark class of 2020 three-star wide receiver Ze'vian Capers committed to Arkansas last Friday night.
** Blackshear (Ga.) Pierce County class of 2020 three-star guard Avery Jernigan committed to Auburn last Thursday.
