Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting rewind has you covered.

** The most interesting development this week came in the form of a visit from former A.C. Flora and Lower Richland basketball standout Christian Brown, who took in South Carolina's win over Arkansas Saturday. A four-star prospect who is now at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, also hosted head coach Frank Martin for a visit on Sunday. While the Gamecocks at one time were not even a factor, it appears the hometown school is rising on Brown's list.

Gamecock Central's Collyn Taylor caught up with Brown following the visit and Gamecock Central offered the latest from behind the scenes in this edition of the Carolina Confidential. (subscription required for both links).

** South Carolina received its first FutureCast prediction with Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star wide receiver Michael Wyman when I entered mine on Tuesday morning. Gamecock Central's Will Helms has also put in a forecast for the Gamecocks meaning South Caroliina holds 100 percent of the predictions. See the rest of my predictions here (free).

Thursday's edition of the Carolina Confidential featured the latest Gamecock Central is hearing on Wyman. (subscription required)

** South Carolina is set to host another strong group of football visitors on its campus again this weekend. Chris Clark has the latest on expected visitors here. (subscription required)