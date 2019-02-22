Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting rewind has you covered.

The prevailing theme of this week in South Carolina recruiting was another large wave of offers handed out from the Gamecocks' football staff.

Here are some of the prospects who received scholarship offers from South Carolina in the last week:

** Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton - A 6-foot-2, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback who already has eight offers, Stockton has a unique connection to South Carolina. His head coach, Jaybo Shaw, is the brother of Gamecock legend Connor Shaw.

** St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North class of 2020 four-star LB Antonio Doyle - This one is interesting because the Gamecocks rarely venture into Missouri to recruit, but the 6-foot-4, 221-pound Doyle is a national guy, ranked No. 210 in the country. Kyle Markway is the last player to sign with Carolina from the state.

** Dalton (Ga.) class of 2020 three-star RB Jahmyr Gibbs - The Gamecocks continue to hit the Peach State for backs in this class. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder's running style reminds some of our readers of former Gamecock receiver Deebo Samuel's ability in the open field.

** Windsor (On.) Holy Names class of 2020 four-star TE Theo Johnson - The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is ranked the No. 5 tight end in the country. But this offer is most interesting, because the Gamecocks rarely venture north of the border in football recruiting. The Canadian standout appears to be the real deal.

** Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius class of 2021 QB Christian Veilleux - The pro-style quarterback goes to school in Buffalo, but interestingly enough, he's actually from Canada as well.

** Pahokee (Fla.) class of 2020 four-star DE Latarie Kinsler Jr. - The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder now has 20 offers to his name.

** Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2020 three-star DT Warren Brinson - Now at IMG Academy, the 6-foot-4, 301-pound Brinson is originally from Savannah, Ga., just across the South Carolina border.

** Roanoke (Ala.) Handley class of 2021 DE Dylan Brooks - A long, athletic end prospect, Brooks fits the mold as a BUCK in South Carolina's scheme.