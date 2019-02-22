South Carolina recruiting rewind: Wave of new offers go out
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting rewind has you covered.
New Offers
The prevailing theme of this week in South Carolina recruiting was another large wave of offers handed out from the Gamecocks' football staff.
Here are some of the prospects who received scholarship offers from South Carolina in the last week:
** Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton - A 6-foot-2, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback who already has eight offers, Stockton has a unique connection to South Carolina. His head coach, Jaybo Shaw, is the brother of Gamecock legend Connor Shaw.
** St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North class of 2020 four-star LB Antonio Doyle - This one is interesting because the Gamecocks rarely venture into Missouri to recruit, but the 6-foot-4, 221-pound Doyle is a national guy, ranked No. 210 in the country. Kyle Markway is the last player to sign with Carolina from the state.
** Dalton (Ga.) class of 2020 three-star RB Jahmyr Gibbs - The Gamecocks continue to hit the Peach State for backs in this class. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder's running style reminds some of our readers of former Gamecock receiver Deebo Samuel's ability in the open field.
** Windsor (On.) Holy Names class of 2020 four-star TE Theo Johnson - The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is ranked the No. 5 tight end in the country. But this offer is most interesting, because the Gamecocks rarely venture north of the border in football recruiting. The Canadian standout appears to be the real deal.
** Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius class of 2021 QB Christian Veilleux - The pro-style quarterback goes to school in Buffalo, but interestingly enough, he's actually from Canada as well.
** Pahokee (Fla.) class of 2020 four-star DE Latarie Kinsler Jr. - The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder now has 20 offers to his name.
** Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2020 three-star DT Warren Brinson - Now at IMG Academy, the 6-foot-4, 301-pound Brinson is originally from Savannah, Ga., just across the South Carolina border.
** Roanoke (Ala.) Handley class of 2021 DE Dylan Brooks - A long, athletic end prospect, Brooks fits the mold as a BUCK in South Carolina's scheme.
Visit Roundup
South Carolina hosted several of its top targets on campus last weekend and Gamecock Central gathered the latest on all of them...
** Class of 2020 four-star RB Tank Bigsby - The Insider Report: Recruiting notes
** Class of 2021 DB David Daniel - Gamecocks make impression on Georgia DB David Daniel
** Class of 2020 three-star ATH Jaheim Bell - Jaheim Bell likes Gamecocks' plan for him
** Class of 2021 DE Jack Hollifield - Jack Hollifield loves trip to South Carolina
** Class of 2020 three-star ATH Demarcus Beckwith - Alabama athlete checks out South Carolina for first time
** Class of 2020 four-star WR Michael Wyman - The latest on Michael Wyman
Social Media Lounge
February 20, 2019
Great conversation w/ @CoachWMuschamp & @CoachDanWerner this morning. Thankful & proud to say I received an offer. Relationship I have w/ Connor Shaw makes it even sweeter. @GamecockFB @RabunFootball @CoachJayboShaw @tballardqbcoach @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/cMFXqW42z2— Gunner Stockton (@GunnerStockton) February 20, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina @DemetricDWarren @JPRockMO @JoshHelmholdt @SECrecruitnews @SECNetwork #2020Vision #top100 @SEC #SEC #SouthCarolina #underarmour #gococks #scholarshiphigh @AllAmericaGame ONE OF GOD STRONGEST SOLDIER 🗣❤️ pic.twitter.com/abrdjKEZ9p— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) February 19, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina!! @ChadSimmons_ @NwGaFootball @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/ZF1Gf4MnMl— Jahmyr Gibbs (@Jahmyr_Gibbs1) February 18, 2019
Blessed to earn an offer from the university of South Carolina 🙏🏾@Coach_TRob @Perroni247 @SWiltfong247 @Rivals_Singer @Clinte103 @BRYANCRAWFORDS2 pic.twitter.com/La1W9dyn43— Latarie kinsler Jr🥶 (@LK2Jr) February 17, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from South Carolina #Spursup @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/qCMkVJkatz— Dylan Brooks™️ (@BrooksDylan3) February 16, 2019
Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/iekwRVme58— WarrenBrinson™️ (@warrenbrinson17) February 16, 2019
Extremely blessed to have received an SEC offer from South Carolina ‼️ 🐓 @CoachDanWerner #GSQUAD @GridironCamp @CanisiusHSFB pic.twitter.com/EdJ2rBFya9— Christian Veilleux (@VeilleuxQB11) February 16, 2019
Blessed to receive my 19th division 1 offer from The University of South Carolina pic.twitter.com/YbxgLpTCCR— Theo Johnson🇨🇦 (@Theo_Johnson85) February 16, 2019